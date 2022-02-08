The Real Brokerage Inc. Surpasses the 4,000 Real Estate Agent Milestone

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced it has surpassed the milestone of 4,000 real estate agents who have joined Real in its international network.

Real surpassed 3,000 agents in October 2021 and since then, the Company has launched its Instant Payment service for agents, acquired Expetitle, Inc. and broadened its brokerage operations to 40 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, with an addition of four states including Michigan, Idaho, Kentucky and Wyoming.

The Company has also expanded its international dimension by commencing operations in Ontario, Canada, including the addition of Scott Benson as Canada's Growth Leader and the luxury real estate-focused Invidiata Team. Real added large teams, including the Red Rock Real Estate Group in Utah, the largest team to join Real to date, and added Katharine Mobley as Chief Marketing Officer and Raj Naik as Chief Operating Officer as two key new members to its senior leadership team.

The Company is focused on building a new model of an international real estate brokerage that breaks away from franchise fees and brick-and-mortar offices and provides agents with an attractive commission structure, innovative technology tools and additional financial opportunities.

"Our business is focused on the real estate agents that make everything at Real possible," said Tamir Poleg, CEO and co-founder of Real. "We are seeing rapid changes when it comes to the home-buying and selling process. I see how our agents help their clients through the different challenges and successes that come with buying and selling a home and it brings me joy to see more agents agree with our model."

"While we may be growing in size, we have maintained our relentless focus on culture and providing transparency to the marketplace," Poleg added. "Our long term focus is to revolutionize the home buying process and improve the lives of the agents that make it happen."

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 40 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario and Alberta, Canada. Real is building the future, together with more than 4,000 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

