The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (Nasdaq: REAX), a national, technology-powered real estate brokerage now operating in 31 states and the District of Columbia, announced today management will present at the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference on Wednesday, August 4 at 2 PM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Interested investors can access the presentation at this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco55/reaxf/2064846

A replay of the presentation will be available at the above link for 90 days following the event.

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 31 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is building the brokerage of the future, together with agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact Information

Investors, for more information, please contact:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

[email protected]

646-755-7412

Press, for more information, please contact:

The Real Brokerage Inc.

Caroline Glennon

[email protected]

201-564-4221

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, the business and strategic plans of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real's business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

