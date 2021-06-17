The Real Coconut Products Company Announces Rebrand to Sana Foods

The name Sana is a derivation of Sanará - one of its sister companies, a wellness-forward hotel and kitchen in Tulum, Mexico run by company founder, Daniella Hunter. Sanará, meaning to heal or regain health in Spanish, embodies the brand's ethos of putting health and wellness first by choosing clean, organic ingredients that are easy to digest and sourcing those ingredients through a conscious supply chain. While the current products are all coconut based, the name change also reflects the company's ongoing evolution and plans to expand beyond coconut as a base for future products.

"Four years ago when we began offering this new approach to packaged food, we could only hope we would make a global impact," said Daniella Hunter, Founder of Real Coconut Kitchen and Sana. "Global food demand is increasing at an alarming rate and we must achieve a sustainable food future that meets these demands while also preserving and restoring land. We are humbled that so many people are awakening to this new reality and demanding more sustainable food options. Sana is the next step on this journey, and we can't wait to take everyone with us."

Mirroring the name change, Sana Foods is also revealing new packaging. The brand has spent years innovating the grain free market to make clean, organic-certified tortilla wraps and chips that are unmatched in function and taste appeal, and needed a look that delivered the same excitement. Sana's logo is bright and inviting with the packaging dressed in an array of pinks, greens and blues. The brand hopes the new look will create more shelf appeal and get consumers thinking about plant-based foods in a more mainstream way.

"Over the last few years we have learned that 1 in 3 Americans said they want to reduce or eliminate gluten consumption, 82% of U.S. households buy organic-certified foods, and grain-free was the fastest growing wellness claim," said Camille Gibson, CEO of Sana Foods. "Sana checks all of these boxes, and has quickly advanced from an entry level one category food company to a rapidly growing organization. The rebrand was an obvious next step to embrace our forward momentum and make a larger impact on people's health and the planet."

The rebrand comes on the heels of two big announcements earlier this year with the appointment of longtime General Mills Exec Camille Gibson as CEO and an entry into foodservice with the industry's first functional, gluten and grain free tortilla wrap in Tocaya Organica . The brand is currently on track to double its sales, continue growth in the foodservice channel, increase distribution, and expand into other market categories.

ABOUT SANA FOODS

Sana Foods is a USA Food CPG brand under The Real Coconut Products, LLC that includes a collective of grain, gluten and dairy-free chip and tortilla products that are sold in over 5,000 stores across the USA and Canada including Whole Foods Market , Publix , and Sprouts Farmers Market . Sana products are dedicated to digestive wellbeing and provide a philosophy of health and eating as a regimen for sustainable living, both personally and for the planet. All Sana products are Certified Organic, Gluten Free Certified, and are vegan and paleo friendly. They are made with ingredients derived from low-impact crops like coconut, yucca, and plantain that require a relatively low amount of irrigated water.

Founded by holistic food innovator Daniella Hunter in 2016, Sana Foods is the sister brand of Real Coconut Kitchen, a conscious eatery and market committed to nourishing its customers, while nurturing the world. For more information, please visit www.sanafoods.com , follow us on Instagram @eatsanafoods.

