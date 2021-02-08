The Real Coconut Products Company Brings Marketing Maven Camille Gibson out of Retirement and into CEO Position

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Coconut Products Company , the plant-focused, gluten, grain and dairy free tortilla and chip company, announced today it has named former General Mills executive Camille Gibson as CEO. The move comes alongside the addition of 1,000+ Publix stores, Sprouts and multiple Costco rotations to the fast-growing company's retail footprint. As CEO, Gibson will lead Real Coconut's ongoing product innovation, further its philosophy of health and eating as a regimen for sustainable living, and reach more wellness seekers worldwide.

Gibson has an epic CPG marketing track record and has been broadly recognized for her leadership, receiving Adweek's "Brand Genius" award and being named to Fast Company's "100 Most Creative People in Business" list. During her 32-year career at General Mills she led historic growth across many of its business units including Cheerios, Wheaties, and Nature Valley before her retirement in 2015. Gibson earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and a MBA from The Ohio State University and was the first woman elected to become a Distinguished Alumnae of the Fisher College of Business.

"My entire career has been built on seeing the white space in the market, with the opportunity for significant scale," said Gibson, who recently came out of retirement to take on the role as CEO. "The innovation, depth and category expansion for Real Coconut's grain, gluten and dairy free CPG products was simply too exciting an opportunity to pass up. I am thrilled to join this creative and market-moving team"

Driven by the vision of holistic food innovator Daniella Hunter, the co-founder and owner of its sister Real Coconut Kitchen and the Chief Innovator and Creative Director of Real Coconut, the company has grown its store count from an original 34 Whole Foods Markets around Los Angeles to now over 5,000 North American stores across the USA and Canada. In the last quarter, Real Coconut commenced shipping its range of Grain Free Tortilla Chips to over 1,000 Publix stores and launched its Grain Free Large Wraps product in over 300 Sprouts Farmers Market locations. It also introduced a new refrigerated 10-inch Grain Free Tortilla Wraps product in multiple Costco regions.

"Turning a no-compromises recipe idea into a successful CPG brand with immense growth in an extremely unpredictable year has been no easy feat," said Co-Founder and Creative Director, Daniella Hunter. "We have an incredibly dedicated and hard-working team who has remained consciously committed to the philosophies of Real Coconut, creating healthy alternatives that nourish the body while nurturing the planet. It's ideal timing to bring in a reprised leader to help scale the brand, and we are humbled to have Camille onboard."

Real Coconut products are dedicated to overall digestive wellbeing and provide a philosophy of health and eating as a regimen for sustainable living, both personally and for the planet. All its products, including its tortilla chips and tortillas, are certified organic and are free of grain, gluten, and dairy, thereby suitable for vegan and paleo lifestyles. The company champions low impact crops that are ideal for organic farming and do not require much irrigated water.

To learn more about Real Coconut, please visit www.therealcoconut.com

ABOUT THE REAL COCONUT PRODUCTS COMPANY

The Real Coconut Products Company is a USA Food CPG brand that includes a collective of grain, gluten and dairy-free chip and tortilla products that are sold in over 5,000 stores across the USA and Canada including Whole Foods Market, Publix, and Sprouts Farmers Market. Real Coconut products are dedicated to digestive wellbeing and provide a philosophy of health and eating as a regimen for sustainable living, both personally and for the planet. All Real Coconut products are Certified Organic, Gluten Free Certified, and are vegan and paleo friendly. They are made with ingredients derived from low-impact crops like coconut, yucca, and plantain that require a relatively low amount of irrigated water.

Founded by holistic food innovator Daniella Hunter in 2016, The Real Coconut Products Company is the sister brand of Real Coconut Kitchen, a conscious eatery and market committed to nourishing its customers, while nurturing the world. For more information, please visit www.therealcoconut.com , follow us on Instagram or Facebook @therealcoconut.

