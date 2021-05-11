The Real Coconut Products Company makes Market's Most Functional, Organic, Gluten And Grain Free Tortilla Wraps Available For Foodservice

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Coconut Products Company , the plant-based, gluten, grain and dairy free tortilla and chip company, has introduced a new line of clean label tortilla wraps available specifically for the foodservice channel. An extension of its award-winning CPG line, the Real Coconut tortilla wraps are organic, gluten and grain free, and provide a more durable and better tasting option for chefs seeking healthier alternatives to their menu items. The tortillas have debuted in all Tocaya Organica's better-for-you fast casual locations and are now available to foodservice operators nationwide.

Originally created by Real Coconut's Chief Innovator Daniella Hunter for her conscious eateries, The Real Coconut Kitchen, the tortillas are unmatched in the gluten-free space when it comes to taste, texture, functionality and ingredients. They are handcrafted in Southern California using sustainable coconut flour, and are available for food services in two sizes -a 10" Wrap and a 12" large Burrito Wrap.

"There has been a true shift in consumer behavior when it comes to eating gluten-free both inside and outside the home," said Mike McKeon, COO of The Real Coconut Products Co. "We have been approached by foodservice providers for a long time, as chefs seek out better quality gluten-free tortillas to bring their healthy dishes to life for their increasingly discerning customers. We are excited to finally make this a reality and couldn't have asked for a better first partner than Tocaya Organica who shares our core values of healthier eating for ourselves and the planet."

Tocaya Organica is offering the Real Coconut's Organic Grain Free 12" Tortilla Wrap as an option for its delicious quesadillas and burritos across all 17 of its Southern California and Arizona locations.

"As a better-for-you fast casual establishment, we are always looking for menu options that withhold our standards for quality of ingredients but also taste and experience," said Mikey Tanah, President, The Madera Group and Tocaya Organica. "We have been on the hunt for the perfect gluten-free tortilla option but found that most were not pliable enough, tore easily or were full of bad additives. The Real Coconut team has created the ideal organic, gluten and grain free wrap that we know our customer will love."

Real Coconut products are dedicated to overall digestive wellbeing and provide a philosophy of health and eating as a regimen for sustainable living, both personally and for the planet. All its products, including its tortilla chips and tortillas, are certified organic and are free of grain, gluten, and dairy, thereby suitable for vegan and paleo lifestyles. The company champions low impact crops that are ideal for organic farming and do not require much irrigated water.

To learn more about Real Coconut, please visit www.therealcoconut.com , follow us on Instagram or Facebook @therealcoconut .

ABOUT THE REAL COCONUT PRODUCTS COMPANY

The Real Coconut Products Company is a USA Food CPG brand that includes a collective of grain, gluten and dairy-free chip and tortilla products that are sold in over 5,000 stores across the USA and Canada including Whole Foods Market, Publix, and Sprouts Farmers Market. Real Coconut products are dedicated to digestive wellbeing and provide a philosophy of health and eating as a regimen for sustainable living, both personally and for the planet. All Real Coconut products are Certified Organic, Gluten Free Certified, and are vegan and paleo friendly. They are made with ingredients derived from low-impact crops like coconut, yucca, and plantain that require a relatively low amount of irrigated water.

Founded by holistic food innovator Daniella Hunter in 2016, The Real Coconut Products Company is the sister brand of Real Coconut Kitchen, a conscious eatery and market committed to nourishing its customers, while nurturing the world. For more information, please visit www.therealcoconut.com , follow us on Instagram or Facebook @therealcoconut .

ABOUT TOCAYA ORGANICA

Born in Venice CA, Tocaya embodies all that is California. Fresh ideas, fresh flavor and a soulful vibe you'll find nowhere else. More than a restaurant, it's a sense of place. Rooted in traditional Mexican flavors, our Vegan-first menu caters to virtually every dietary preference with extras up to you. We believe in the importance of taking care of yourself which means not only eating healthy, but enjoying what you eat and celebrating all that life has to offer along the way. This unique approach to clean eating ensures that no guest ever has to compromise the enjoyability of a meal in order to accomplish their goals. For Vegans, Carnivores, the health-conscious and purists alike, we've got something for everyone. It's a big table, grab a seat.

Media Contact:

Sophia Morton

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Coconut

