The Real Deal adds Adam Neumann and Ryan Serhant to its South Florida Real Estate Forum as speakers

MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Deal, the leading source of real estate news and information, is thrilled to announce that two industry titans, Adam Neumann and Ryan Serhant, will join the program for its highly anticipated South Florida Real Estate Forum.

Neumann, the visionary co-founder of WeWork and now Flow, will offer his expertise to thousands of industry professionals as a keynote speaker on the main stage. Serhant, the founder of SERHANT. and star of the Netflix real estate show "Owning Manhattan", will share his sales philosophy and off-the-record insights as host of an exclusive, interactive pre-event breakfast available to All-Access pass holders and subscribers of The Real Deal.

The South Florida Real Estate Forum is the largest of its kind in South Florida, attracting over 6,000 attendees and featuring a comprehensive program of keynote sessions, workshops, and a bustling trade show floor. It will take place November 6 and 7 at the iconic Mana Wynwood Convention Center, with an expanded presence at Mana 320.

The breakfast program, featuring Serhant, will be held at Mana 320 and will provide attendees with an exclusive opportunity to connect with industry leaders in a more intimate setting.

"While South Florida experienced an unprecedented boom, it's now facing many new challenges with high costs, lagging inventory and insurers fleeing the state," Amir Korangy, founder and publisher of The Real Deal noted. "Our speakers all have billions of dollars in play in that market and we aim to understand how they plan to navigate a path forward."

From investors and brokers to developers and policymakers, the Forum's program is designed to offer a comprehensive understanding of the driving forces behind South Florida's real estate market. Topics will range from the branding boom in luxury condos to the future of office in Miami to finding new avenues for financing in a turbulent market.

Additional speakers include renowned industry figures such as Camilo Miguel of Mast Capital, Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman, Edgardo Defortuna of FORTUNE International, Peggy Olin of OneWorld Properties, Nick Pérez of Related Group, Gil Dezer of Dezer Development, and many more.

