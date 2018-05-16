The Real Estate Lending Merger That Shook Mt. Olympus

HOUSTON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas' mightiest pantheon of real estate financing companies—Zeus CrowdFunding, Zeus Hard Money and Zeus Mortgage Bank—made the switch to monotheism. The three successful businesses are now united under a single brand: ZeusLending.com.

Zeus Founder and Chief Acceleration Officer Steven Kaufman says he consolidated all three financing businesses into a single organization to better serve the community of real estate buyers and investors who rely upon fast, no-hassle loans to conduct timely transactions.

Zeus Lending

"We realized incorporating all three into one, the overarching brand helps to streamline our business and reassure our customers that they will receive the same fast, reliable service from us no matter what kind of loan suits their needs best," Mr. Kaufman said.

The Fastest Real Estate Lender in America™ now has a name that better describes the breadth of its products. ZeusLending.com will continue to offer the same fast hard money loans, real estate crowdfunding opportunities, and traditional mortgages as before. Consolidating the company allows ZeusLending.com to focus on its greatest strength: solving customers' financing challenges with whichever kind of loan best meets their needs.

"ZeusLending.com will continue to be the best, fastest financing option for our customers," Mr. Kaufman said. "This new name simply allows us to offer them all the choices without wasting time thinking about product brands."

For more information about ZeusLending.com, please visit the company's new website at ZeusLending.com.

About ZeusLending.com

ZeusLending.com is the Fastest Real Estate Lender in America™, dedicated to offering real estate borrowers a flexible financing option to suit every need. Founded by Chief Acceleration Officer and Finance Enthusiast Steven Kaufman, the company specializes in hard money loans, real estate crowdfunding opportunities, traditional and non-traditional mortgages and custom-tailored financing options that address a variety of unique transactions involving property acquisition, refinancing, discounted home buying, renovation projects, transitional properties, non-traditional borrowers, fix-and-flip projects, fix-and-hold projects, transactional financing, gap financing, and transactions requiring time-sensitive funding. For more information, please visit ZeusLending.com.

Contact

Kathy Bilyea, (713) 403-3866

ZeusLending.com

kathy@zeuslending.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-real-estate-lending-merger-that-shook-mt-olympus-300649200.html

SOURCE ZeusLending.com

Related Links

https://zeuslending.com

