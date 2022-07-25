The Real Estate Market Is Changing, One Hudson Valley Brokerage Is Expanding

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty's Three-Way Expansion

KINGSTON, N.Y., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a changing real estate landscape, Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty opened a new location at 5 Hudson Street in Kinderhook, NY. While other investor-driven real estate brands with a shorter history, a focus on unconventional business practices, and tumbling stock-prices have laid off a large percentage of their workers, Hudson Valley/Catskills brokerage Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty is growing, bringing the same excellence and professionalism they've offered the region for 30 years to Columbia County. Members of the Kinderhook Business Association, Mayor Michael Abrams, members of the Sheriff's Department and over 100 community members were on hand for a June 23rd ribbon-cutting ceremony that commemorated the opening of both Village Green and Farmers Insurance who now share the newly-renovated space at 5 Hudson Street. Set on a trajectory of growth, Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty also opened an office in the Putnam County hamlet of Carmel in May and celebrated the opening of an expanded office in Windham on July 4th.

Principal Broker/Owner Candida Ellis was excited by the event's turnout, "I've been looking for the perfect spot for a Columbia County office for a long time. I know we've made the right decision here in Kinderhook. We've been welcomed by the community with open arms; we have agents who have been working in Columbia County for years - Joel Craig, Mary McKinney, The Angela Lanuto Team, Christine Hinz - and their reputation has preceded them in the market. With the addition of Doe Mallory, we can meet the need for our services here and offer opportunities to additional agents who'd like to partner with us. While the national real estate market is changing, I'm undaunted. The second and third quarter numbers for the Kinderhook area were strong and The Hudson Valley and Catskills region has - even during the late-2000's – historically had a steady market. We're here to give our clients excellent service."

Doe Mallory, the office's Director of Business Development grew up in New York City and Rhinebeck. As a child she explored the upscale homes of the Hudson Valley while tagging along with her father, an interior designer. Most recently she worked in the luxury real estate space in Pebble Beach. "We're poised to offer the exceptional level of service we're known for and also to contribute a forward-thinking, dynamic energy to the real estate market in Columbia County. I grew up looking at beautiful, fun homes in the Hudson Valley. I'm thrilled to return to my roots and to have the opportunity to work with the homes and the people I grew up with. And we're going to be fortunate enough to have a rotating exhibition of Columbia County artists' work in the office. Our first artist is Robert Beard. His work is stunning. I hope the whole community will feel comfortable enough to come in and browse the art, even if they aren't immediately in need of our real estate services."

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty's Chief Operating Officer Guy Barretta said, "We're excited to be opening here in Kinderhook, NY. Candida and I have sought ways to expand that benefit our clients and our established agents. I feel we've succeeded here on both counts. Our agents have been doing more business in Columbia County than ever before. With the leadership we have in the regional market and the national branding that Coldwell Banker delivers, we know that we will be the preferred choice in this market for clients and for agents who are looking for a great partnership."

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty is celebrating 30 years in the Hudson Valley! With eight offices across the Hudson Valley and Catskills Region in Carmel, Catskill, Kingston, New Paltz, Red Hook, Windham and Woodstock NY, Coldwell Banker Village Green has spent decades making real estate experiences what they should be for their agents and clients.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty