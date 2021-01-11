The Real Estate Roundtable Denounces Mob Attack On Capitol, Calls for Unity

"Those involved in plotting, acquiescing or participating in this despicable act are not patriots. They are violent lawbreakers and must be treated as such. This chaotic, seditious mob also could have inflicted serious damage to America's fight against the deadly pandemic – a crisis that has already taken over 400,000 lives and caused enormous economic hardships.

"As we all continue to work to overcome the challenges of the pandemic we must also unify to make sure that this week's violence is not repeated. The Real Estate Roundtable pledges to do its part. We commit to supporting efforts to bring about more measured tone and civility in policy debates at all levels of government, and policy actions that are balanced and sustainable. We intend to continue to analyze policy based on its benefit to jobs, community and opportunity. We will continue to work with policymakers representing the full spectrum of political views. However, we do not intend to help advance initiatives proposed by policy makers uninterested in seeking bipartisan consensus," DeBoer said.

About The Roundtable:

The Real Estate Roundtable brings together leaders of the nation's top publicly-held and privately-owned real estate ownership, development, lending and management firms with the leaders of major national real estate trade associations to jointly address key national policy issues relating to real estate and the overall economy.

Collectively, Real Estate Roundtable members' portfolios contain over 12 billion square feet of office, retail and industrial properties valued at nearly $3 trillion; over 2 million apartment units; and nearly 3 million hotel rooms. Participating trade associations represent more than 2 million people involved in virtually every aspect of the real estate business.

