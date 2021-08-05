The Real Estate Roundtable Elects FY 2022 Leadership

"I am honored and humbled to assume this new role at such a pivotal moment for the real estate industry. Our communities are facing a host of challenges – from unprecedented political polarization, to the growing threat of climate change, to the comeback from the global pandemic – but where we see obstacles ahead, we also see opportunity to expand jobs, provide housing, and assist businesses evolve in the post-Covid economy," said John Fish, Chair of the Real Estate Roundtable.

"The Real Estate Roundtable and its members have a tremendous legacy of stepping up during difficult times, and I look forward to working alongside my colleagues and leaders from business and government to build on the great work that is already underway. Together, we can continue to leverage our knowledge and resources to have a positive impact on our industry and the world."

"We are committed to sustainable national policies that reinforce and expand long-term economic growth and opportunities for all, spur job creation and encourage capital formation," said Jeffrey D. DeBoer, Roundtable President and CEO. "The real estate industry provides jobs for tens of millions of people, is a significant source of revenue for local governments to help fund schools, hospitals and much needed community services, and is a key investment allocation for pensions and other retirement savings funds. I thank Debra for her leadership, and look forward to working closely with our new chair John Fish on these policy issues and to continuing The Roundtable's fact-based, data driven advocacy work."

The Roundtable's Immediate Past Chair, Debra Cafaro noted, "It has been an honor and privilege to serve as chair for the last three years, and I am delighted to pass the baton to my friend and colleague John Fish. John is uniquely well-positioned to lead this organization as we move forward with the issues of economic recovery from the pandemic, job creation, sustainability, infrastructure and tax policy, which are at the forefront of policy debates in Washington."

The Real Estate Roundtable brings together leaders of the nation's top publicly-held and privately-owned real estate ownership, development, lending and management firms with the leaders of major national real estate trade associations to jointly address key national policy issues relating to real estate and the overall economy.

The 22-member FY2022 Board is elected from the membership and includes three elected leaders of national real estate trade organizations from The Roundtable's 19 partner associations.

Under Mr. Fish's leadership, Suffolk has grown into one of the leading privately held general building contractors in the country. With approximately $4 billion in annual revenue, Suffolk is currently ranked #23 on the Engineering News-Record national list of "Top 400 Contractors." Mr. Fish is also fixture on numerous boards focused on improving the economy, strengthening business and creating jobs, and has served on The Roundtable's Board of Directors since 2017.

The Roundtable's business and trade association leaders seek to ensure a cohesive industry voice is heard by government officials and the public about real estate and its important role in the global economy.

Joining The Roundtable's Board of Directors as of July 1 are:

Geordy Johnson , CEO, Johnson Development Associates, Inc.

, CEO, Johnson Development Associates, Inc. Brian Kingston , Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Brookfield Property Partners

, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Brookfield Property Partners Kara McShane , Head of Commercial Real Estate, Wells Fargo

, Head of Commercial Real Estate, Wells Fargo Mark J. Parrell , President & Chief Executive Officer, Equity Residential, Member, National Multifamily Housing Council

See the complete list of the FY2022 Roundtable's Board of Directors here.

Stepping down from The Roundtable Board as of July 1 are:

Shelby Christensen , Chair and Chief Elected Officer, Building Owners & Managers Association, International

, Chair and Chief Elected Officer, Building Owners & Managers Association, International Richard B. Clark , Managing Partner, WatermanCLARK

, Managing Partner, WatermanCLARK Charlie Dawson , Vice President, National Association of REALTORS ®

, Vice President, National Association of REALTORS Robert R. Merck , Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate, MetLife Investment Management

, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate, MetLife Investment Management William C. Rudin , Co-Chairman and CEO, Rudin Management Company, Inc. Chairman Emeritus, The Real Estate Roundtable

For FY 2022, The Roundtable's Committee Leadership will be:

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee

Jeff T. Blau (Related Companies) continues as chair

The Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) will be co-chaired by

Amanda S. Mason (Related Companies) and

(Related Companies) and Keith Wallace (Marriot International)

The Real Estate Capital Policy Advisory Committee (RECPAC) will be co-chaired by:

Kathleen Sullivan Farrell (Truist),

(Truist), Gregg Gerken (TD Bank), and

(TD Bank), and Michael H. Lowe (Lowe)

The Research Committee will be co-chaired by:

Spencer Levy (CBRE) and

(CBRE) and Paula Campbell Roberts (KKR)

The Sustainability Policy Advisory Committee (SPAC):

Anthony E. Malkin (Empire State Realty Trust) continues as chair,

(Empire State Realty Trust) continues as chair, Daniel Egan (Vornado Realty Trust) continues as co-vice chair

(Vornado Realty Trust) continues as co-vice chair Ben Myers (Boston Properties) is a new co-vice chair

The Tax Policy Advisory Committee (TPAC):

Frank G. Creamer, Jr. (FGC Advisors, L.L.C.) continues as chair

(FGC Advisors, L.L.C.) continues as chair Catherine Perrenoud (Johnson Management, LLC) is the new vice chair

The Roundtable's membership represents over 3 million people working in real estate; some 12 billion square feet of office, retail, and industrial space; over 2 million apartments; and more than 3 million hotel rooms. It also includes senior, student and manufactured housing as well as medical office, life science campuses, data centers, cell towers, and self-storage properties. The collective value of assets held by Roundtable members exceeds $3 trillion.

