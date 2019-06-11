The Real Independence This Fourth of July Is From Pharmaceutical Companies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 11, 2019 The Fourth of July holiday is, of course, about independence from tyranny. While the colonists had to worry about the British levying taxes on their tea, today's Americans are being held hostage by skyrocketing drug prices. According to recent research from the Scripps Research Translational Institute, which reviewed tens of millions of insurance claims for the country's 49 most popular brand-name prescription drugs, net prices rose by a median of 76 percent from January 2012 through December 2017.

Such dramatic increases are simply not acceptable, says April Schulte, a doctor of acupuncture and Oriental medicine and the author of Save Your Life Now: Your Health is in Your Hands.

Schulte says health care should not be determined by big pharma or big insurance companies; instead, it should be in the hands of a self-aware public.

Available to do interviews, Schulte can discuss:

How to save money and help prevent the health-care system's demise by ending reliance on pharmaceuticals.

Why no one knows your body better than you, not even your doctor.

How to listen to clues your body gives you to guide you in the right direction for your health-care path.

Common side effects of pharmaceutical medications

Non-pharmaceutical options for such common problems as hypertension, back pain, allergies and headaches.

Credentials: As a renowned leader in integrative and collaborative medicine, April Schulte, DAOM, LaC, empowers people to live their healthiest lives possible by helping them find long-lasting solutions to conditions such as anxiety, depression, chronic pain, autoimmune diseases and more. Dr. Schulte is a doctor of acupuncture and Oriental medicine and owner and clinic director of Healing Horizons Integrated Health Solutions in Grand Junction. She hosts the Health Matters podcast. Save Your Life Now was a recent Amazon best-seller and #1 Amazon New Release.

Contact: April Schulte, 970-256-8449; draprilschulte.com ; 216192@email4pr.com; www.aprilschulte.com

