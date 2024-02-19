"The Real RFK Jr.": An Intimate Behind-the-Scenes Look into America's Beloved Political Family, The Kennedys - Streaming Free Online Starting Feb 19th

News provided by

Jeff Hays Films

19 Feb, 2024, 09:27 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Hays Films is thrilled to announce the exclusive online premiere of "The Real RFK Jr.," a documentary that provides an intimate and never-before-seen view into the life of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a central figure in America's beloved Kennedy family. This insightful film, centers on RFK Jr.'s personal battles and triumphs, will be available for free streaming from February 19th to 28th, 2024, inviting audiences worldwide to discover the man behind the public persona.

Continue Reading
The Real RFK Jr.
The Real RFK Jr.
The Real RFK Jr.
The Real RFK Jr.
Free Online TheRFKFilm.com
Free Online TheRFKFilm.com

Directed by Ron Lynch and based on the 2023 New York Times bestselling biography by Dick Russell, "The Real RFK Jr." delivers a unique perspective that goes beyond traditional political storytelling. The documentary highlights RFK Jr.'s struggles with addiction, celebrates his 40 years of sobriety, and follows his journey in becoming an influential advocate for various causes.

Producer Jeff Hays remarks, "In this film, we're not just sharing a story; we're extending an invitation to viewers to deeply understand RFK Jr.—a figure shaped by the profound legacy of his family into a leader, yet distinguished by his own incredible compassion and humility. By moving beyond the public perception, our aim is to unveil the genuine character of a man born into a lineage of prominent leaders but who stands out for the earnest qualities that have long been the hallmark of the Kennedy family."

"The Real RFK Jr." elevates the traditional documentary format, weaving a narrative that intimately connects RFK Jr.'s personal journey with the broader Kennedy legacy. This portrayal not only highlights his resilience and dedication but also his evolution into a powerful advocate for change, underscoring the unique blend of familial influence and individual conviction that defines him.

This exclusive online premiere provides audiences worldwide with an opportunity to engage with a narrative that is as inspiring as it is revealing. Behind the award-winning production led by Jeff Hays and Mikki Willis at Jeff Hays Films, 'The Real RFK Jr.' is designed to bring viewers closer to the essence of RFK Jr.—not just as a public figure, but as a person whose life reflects a profound narrative of challenge, change, and conviction. It's an invitation to see beyond the headlines and discover the substantive impact of his advocacy and the deeply personal reasons behind it.

Watch "The Real RFK Jr." online for free from February 19th to 29th, 2024, at therfkmovie.com 

SOURCE Jeff Hays Films

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.