The Realities of Revelation Revealed in Our World Today
Oct 12, 2021, 08:33 ET
GWACHEON, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of misunderstanding in the religious world, in the USA, rumors are circulating that the COVID vaccine is the "mark of the beast." Found in Revelation 13, this term is usually interpreted as Satanic and divergent from God. Regardless of religion, a question lately asked is – does COVID-19 signify "the end of the earth?"
Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, announced it will host weekly seminars titled, "Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation, God's New Covenant" from October 18th to December 27th.
The seminars, broadcasted on YouTube, will explain the prophecies in every chapter of Revelation based on the 5W1H (who, what, when, where, why, how) method. The lecturers include Chairman Lee Man-hee, who has said he is a witness who saw and heard all the events of the book physically fulfilled in the real world (Revelation 22:16).
Previously, online seminars held in August attracted 1,700 pastors and 28,000 people globally.
"The number of participants reflects their interest to understand the words of Revelation consistently with the words of the rest of the Bible," said Mr. Kim Shin-chang, General Director of the church's International Mission Department.
Shincheonji Church also added that the book of Revelation is written in parables and has only ever been explained through human thoughts and non-biblical speculative theories, misguiding believers and instigating social disorder. The church emphasizes that understanding the true meaning of the book of Revelation is to see how the prophecies expressed in parables have been physically fulfilled in the world today according to the Bible.
Watch the seminars at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShincheonjiChurchofJesus
Seminar Schedule (UTC Time Zone):
|
Revelation Seminar Schedule
|
18-Oct
|
10AM (KST)
|
Monday
|
Rev 1
|
21-Oct
|
Thursday
|
Rev 2, 3
|
25-Oct
|
Monday
|
Rev 4, 5
|
28-Oct
|
Thursday
|
Rev 6
|
1-Nov
|
Monday
|
Rev 7
|
4-Nov
|
Thursday
|
Rev 8
|
8-Nov
|
Monday
|
Rev 9
|
11-Nov
|
Thursday
|
Rev 10
|
15-Nov
|
Monday
|
Rev 11
|
18-Nov
|
Thursday
|
Rev 12
|
22-Nov
|
Monday
|
Rev 13
|
25-Nov
|
Thursday
|
Rev 14
|
29-Nov
|
Monday
|
Rev 15
|
2-Dec
|
Thursday
|
Rev 16
|
6-Dec
|
Monday
|
Rev 17
|
9-Dec
|
Thursday
|
Rev 18
|
13-Dec
|
Monday
|
Rev 19
|
16-Dec
|
Thursday
|
Rev 20
|
20-Dec
|
Monday
|
Rev 21
|
23-Dec
|
Thursday
|
Rev 22
