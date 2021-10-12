GWACHEON, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of misunderstanding in the religious world, in the USA, rumors are circulating that the COVID vaccine is the "mark of the beast." Found in Revelation 13, this term is usually interpreted as Satanic and divergent from God. Regardless of religion, a question lately asked is – does COVID-19 signify "the end of the earth?"

The Realities of Revelation Revealed in Our World Today

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, announced it will host weekly seminars titled, "Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation, God's New Covenant" from October 18th to December 27th.

The seminars, broadcasted on YouTube, will explain the prophecies in every chapter of Revelation based on the 5W1H (who, what, when, where, why, how) method. The lecturers include Chairman Lee Man-hee, who has said he is a witness who saw and heard all the events of the book physically fulfilled in the real world (Revelation 22:16).

Previously, online seminars held in August attracted 1,700 pastors and 28,000 people globally.

"The number of participants reflects their interest to understand the words of Revelation consistently with the words of the rest of the Bible," said Mr. Kim Shin-chang, General Director of the church's International Mission Department.

Shincheonji Church also added that the book of Revelation is written in parables and has only ever been explained through human thoughts and non-biblical speculative theories, misguiding believers and instigating social disorder. The church emphasizes that understanding the true meaning of the book of Revelation is to see how the prophecies expressed in parables have been physically fulfilled in the world today according to the Bible.

Seminar Schedule (UTC Time Zone):

Revelation Seminar Schedule 18-Oct 10AM (KST)

1AM (UTC) Monday Rev 1 21-Oct Thursday Rev 2, 3 25-Oct Monday Rev 4, 5 28-Oct Thursday Rev 6 1-Nov Monday Rev 7 4-Nov Thursday Rev 8 8-Nov Monday Rev 9 11-Nov Thursday Rev 10 15-Nov Monday Rev 11 18-Nov Thursday Rev 12 22-Nov Monday Rev 13 25-Nov Thursday Rev 14 29-Nov Monday Rev 15 2-Dec Thursday Rev 16 6-Dec Monday Rev 17 9-Dec Thursday Rev 18 13-Dec Monday Rev 19 16-Dec Thursday Rev 20 20-Dec Monday Rev 21 23-Dec Thursday Rev 22

