The RealReal Strengthens Board With Four New Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The RealReal, the leader in authenticated luxury consignment, announced today four new appointments to its board of directors: Stefan Larsson (former executive at Ralph Lauren, H&M and Gap Inc.); James (Jim) Miller (former executive at Google Inc., Amazon.com, Cisco and IBM Corporation); Niki Leondakis (president of Wolff Resident Experience Company and former CEO of Equinox Fitness Clubs); and Rob Krolik (former Chief Financial Officer of Yelp).

"Stefan, Jim, Niki and Rob are innovative leaders with expertise spanning retail, technology, customer experience and finance industries," said Julie Wainwright, CEO and Board Chair of The RealReal. "Each new member is an invaluable addition and will undoubtedly strengthen our board."

Stefan Larsson commented, "I'm excited to have joined the RealReal board because I believe it is one of the strongest new innovators in retail and has a unique understanding of where the consumer is going."

"I'm thrilled to bring some experiences and perspectives to the board that will help The RealReal on the next steps of this exciting journey," said Jim Miller.

Niki Leondakis added, "I'm honored to join the board of such a relevant, well-run company and brand that owns its segment in the market with seemingly unlimited growth potential."

Rob Krolik shared, "I'm excited to join the board of such an impressive company that's built a vibrant luxury resale marketplace and continues to be a leader in the recirculation of goods."

The new independent director appointments will bring the size of The RealReal's Board of Directors to eight members. In addition to Julie Wainwright, Founder and CEO, The RealReal's other directors include: Michael Kumin, Managing Partner at Great Hill Equity Partners; Gilbert L. (Chip) Baird III, Co-Founder and Partner of PWP Growth Equity; and Maha Ibrahim, General Partner of Canaan Partners.

About Stefan Larsson

Stefan Larsson has extensive experience in managing and growing global, diversified retail businesses and a deep knowledge of the fashion and apparel industries. Mr. Larsson previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Ralph Lauren Corporation. Prior to Ralph Lauren, Larsson was the Global President for Old Navy (part of Gap Inc.) and before that he held multiple key leadership roles on the team responsible for growing H&M, with revenue increasing from $3 to $17 billion and operations expanding from 12 to 44 countries.

About Jim Miller

A former CEO (Arevo, Inc.) and executive (Google, Amazon.com, Cisco, IBM Corporation), Jim Miller holds decades of experience in technology and product innovation as well as in scaling operations of various-stage companies through hyper-growth phases. Miller also currently serves on the board of Wayfair.com, ITRenew, and Brambles Limited.

About Niki Leondakis

With more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and building lifestyle brands, Niki Leondakis has consistently built and led some of the most diverse and customer-centric teams in the industry. Currently, Leondakis serves as President of private equity-backed multifamily real estate firm Wolff Resident Experience Company, recently launched by The Wolff Company. Previously, Leondakis served as CEO of Equinox Fitness Clubs, CEO of Commune Hotels & Resorts (responsible for expanding the company's Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre and Alila Hotels and Resorts brands), and President and COO of Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants.

About Rob Krolik

Rob Krolik is a senior-level finance executive with over 25 years of experience. Rob served as Yelp Inc.'s Chief Financial Officer for five years, growing revenue from $50 million to over $700 million and leading its successful IPO. Prior to joining Yelp, Rob held financial leadership positions at Move (Chief Financial Officer), eBay (Vice President, Global Finance Operations) and Shopping.com, Inc. (Chief Financial Officer), which was acquired by eBay.

About The RealReal

The RealReal is the leader in authenticated luxury consignment. With an expert behind every item, we provide a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 100+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items available online each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by brands from Gucci to Cartier, and hundreds more, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping. At our stores in Los Angeles as well as SoHo and the Upper East Side NYC, customers can shop and consign and meet with our experts to learn more about luxury authenticity and sustainability. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are located in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free jewelry, watch and handbag valuations.

