The Reaper Returns: Paqui® Brings Back The #OneChipChallenge, Challenging Spice Lovers To Test Their Fate - And Their Taste Buds - With World's Hottest Chip

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paqui Tortilla Chips, part of Amplify Snack Brands, announced today the long-awaited return of the deliciously deadly #OneChipChallenge which dares spice lovers, those with adventurous taste buds, and those who are just plain masochists to try the world's hottest tortilla chip, seasoned with real Carolina Reaper Pepper heat. The #OneChipChallenge is so spicy that the chips come individually packaged in a coffin, and they are available today here via a limited-time presale before their broad availability on Sept. 13.

"For the last two years, we've received everything from love letters and polite requests, to absolutely desperate pleas for us to bring back the #OneChipChallenge," said Paqui Brand Manager Caitlin Moralic. "While Paqui has a line of truly spicy chips perfect for everyday snacking, our fans want to test themselves with even more real peppers and real heat, and we're excited to bring them the spiciest challenge yet."

One Deadly Black Tortilla Chip

The 2019 #OneChipChallenge is more ominous than ever before as it comes with even more spice than in previous years – and a visual twist. Priced at $6.99 USD, the new, hotter-than-hell chip looks as deadly as it tastes. This year's version contains a blue corn chip dipped in an intense amount of black seasoning made with the infamous Carolina Reaper Pepper, certified by Guinness World Records as the world's hottest chili pepper.

Originally given the title in 2013, the Carolina Reaper was again announced as the world's hottest pepper after additional testing in 2017. It measures 1.641 million Scoville Heat Units, a measure of spiciness, which is more than 70 thousand units higher than its former record. While the #OneChipChallenge doesn't have an official Scoville rating, the amount of Carolina Reaper Pepper heat it contains makes it hellishly hot.

"Our brand is focused on unexpected flavors that double down on spice," Moralic said. "Incorporating the Carolina Reaper in the #OneChipChallenge is a fun – albeit sometimes painful – way for our fans to see whether or not they can handle the heat."

To further highlight the chip's serious spice level, each chip comes with an extreme warning: those who are brave enough to take the challenge are encouraged to wash their hands immediately after handling, and parents are advised to keep the chips out of the hands of children.

Facing Off Against the Reaper

The pre-sale begins Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. CDT. The #OneChipChallenge, Hell in a Box Collector's Pack, Extreme Reaper Variety Packs, and more will then be available exclusively here beginning at 9 a.m. CDT on Friday, Sept. 13, while supplies last.

Once the #OneChipChallenge sells out online, spice lovers can try their hand at winning one by entering the World's Hottest Sweeps. Limited-edition, specially marked bags of Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper and Fiery Chile Limón chips with hidden codes for fans to enter online will be available at participating retailers in early October. Full sweepstakes details are available here.

Fans are encouraged to face off against the Reaper and challenge their friends, enemies, or frenemies to share their #OneChipChallenge experience on social media and tag @PaquiChips. Those who share a video of themselves taking the #OneChipChallenge on their public Instagram or Twitter profiles and tag @PaquiChips with #OneChipChallenge and #sweepstakes will be included on Paqui's Wall of Infamy and entered for the chance to win one of three grand prizes, which include a one-year supply of Paqui chips and a full tailgate package, complete with branded beer glasses, a Yeti cooler, and more.

Feel the Heat Year-Round

While the #OneChipChallenge is a limited-time phenomenon, fans can enjoy Paqui's full, spice-forward chip line-up year-round with flavors including Haunted Ghost Pepper, Fiery Chile Limón, Zesty Salsa Verde, Jalapeño Tropicale, and Mucho Nacho Cheese. All Paqui chips are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.

About Amplify Snack Brands, Inc.

Acquired by The Hershey Company in 2018, Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. is a family of brands, including SkinnyPop®, Paqui®, Oatmega®, Pirate's Booty®, and Krave®, dedicated to sharing our simple, tastier idea of what good snacks should be. Together we've proven that when you start with the right premium ingredients, you don't need anything extra to make something truly special. In short, our snacks are made with the fewest, cleanest, and simplest ingredients possible to craft the best tasting products. We don't want to say that we've set the bar in better-for-you snacking, because the truth is, we're still busy raising it. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For additional information, visit amplifysnackbrands.com.

