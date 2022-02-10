The recent book published by Dr. Maria Iride Agredo-Cordoba Manuel "Manny" Barbosa Cedillo praises the memories of the life story of the first president of the Illinois Human Rights Commission

Dr. Maria Iride Agredo-Cordoba, a graduate of biology and education writes, "This is the interesting story of the first president of the Illinois Human Rights Commission, Manuel 'Manny' Barbosa Cedillo, who was also recognized as 'El potosino del milenio' whose being a two months old baby was brought by his parents to the United States. The family illegally crossed the Rio Grande on a raft in search of the American dream. This book shares some of the most outstanding events in the exemplary life of this character who with determination, courage and sacrifices, made his dream come true. This is how he became the pride not only of his family, but also of his native Mexico, the Latino community and especially the Potosino community in Illinois and San Luis Potosí."

Published by Page Publishing, Dr. María Iride Agredo-Cordoba's touching memoir is a testimony of a life that attained success despite challenges and living in an environment far from home. The author has penned Manny's story as an inspiration for others to believe that with hard work and will, dreams aren't that far to reach.

Readers who wish to experience this awe-inspiring work can purchase "Manuel 'Manny' Barbosa Cedillo" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

