The recombinant cell culture supplements market analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.93% during the forecast period, 2019-2029

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the role of media and supplements in cell culture and what are the advantages associated with serum-free media? What is the importance of recombinant proteins in cell culture applications?

• What are the key trends of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market? How is the market evolving and what is its future scope?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global recombinant cell culture supplements to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

• What is the regulatory scenario of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward to regulate the commercialization of recombinant cell culture supplements products?

• What was the market size of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market in 2018 and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2029? What is the expected growth rate of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market during the period between 2019 and 2029?

• What are the different recombinant supplement products involved in cell culture? Which product type dominate the market in 2018 and why? Which product type are expected to witness highest growth rate and to dominate in market in 2029?

• What are the different application areas of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market? Which application type dominates the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate in 2029?

• What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market? What are the different macro and micro factors influencing the growth of the market?

• Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market during the period between 2018 and 2029? Which region and country carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for different recombinant cell culture supplement products? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the recombinant cell culture supplements market?

• What are the key players of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market and what is their role in the market?



Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The recombinant cell culture supplements market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.93% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The recombinant cell culture supplements market generated $258.8 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The recombinant cell culture supplements market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as advantages offered by recombinant cell culture supplements and the promising impact displayed by them in culturing cells act as drivers for the growth of the market.Moreover, an increase in funding and investment supporting the advancement of life-science research with an ever-increasing demand for advanced cell culture systems have boosted the adoption rate of recombinant cell-culture supplements products.



However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.These challenges include the shortage of skilled professionals and lack of proper laboratory infrastructure.



Further, high cost of the cell culturing process and complications involved in it are also acting as challenge for the market.



Expert Quote



"The most important advantage of utilizing these recombinant proteins is that they facilitate large batch biomanufacturing with minimal risk of contamination and improved adhesion. Another advantage is that it involves animal-free manufacturing which in turn simplifies regulatory issues and export-import issues."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market



The recombinant cell culture supplements market report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including product optimization, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global recombinant cell culture supplements market.



Market Segmentation



The recombinant cell culture supplements market segmentation (on the basis of product) is further segmented into recombinant insulin, transferrin, albumin, among others.



The recombinant cell culture supplements market segmentation (on the basis of application) is segmented into stem cell and regenerative medicine, bio-production, and academic and research.



The recombinant cell culture supplements market segmentation (on the basis of region) is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Companies in the Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hi-Media Laboratories, Sartorius AG, InVitro, SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc., GE Healthcare, Novozymes A/S, and Advanced Biotechnologies, Inc., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• The Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

• Russia

• Israel

• Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A.)



