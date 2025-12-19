THE RECORDING CLUB MARKS ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

LA's Creative Haven Celebrates Its First Year as a Private Membership Studio for Music Industry Aficionados and Creative Tastemakers for Those in the Know

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recording Club (TRC) celebrates its one-year anniversary this December, marking its opening last December. Launched quietly through a discreet, word-of-mouth approach, TRC has captured the interest of industry insiders and has since evolved into one of Santa Monica's most sought-after creative spaces. Today, it continues to attract artists and innovators aligning with its vision of wellness, artistry, and community, which to date, has been built entirely through referrals, without any advertising or outreach. Throughout the month of December, TRC will officially be expanding its membership core and offering private tours as well as special holiday enrollment which can be scheduled online at [https://www.therecording.club/] or be emailing [email protected]

Greg Spero pictured with Quincy Jones III at The Recording Club in one of many studio space - Credit - Via Instagram

TRC distinguishes itself from traditional membership studios and private-club models by cultivating an ecosystem where creativity, mentorship, wellness, and collaboration intersect. Far beyond a place to record, TRC fosters a culture of artistic exchange — from spontaneous jam sessions and songwriting labs to peer mentorship and collaborations. Its members span producers, songwriters, instrumentalists, vocalists, engineers, and creators, sharing a belief that true creativity flourishes when inspired minds converge in an environment designed for growth and well-being.

The Recording Club's facilities provide members with a world-class environment for production, performance, and content creation. Its premier Live Room features a full band stage, advanced lighting, and 6K Blackmagic cameras for high-quality capture. Another studio is tailored for professional tracking and recording with dedicated lighting, backline, and a vocal booth. TRC also houses a broadcast-ready podcast studio and a rehearsal room equipped for recording and performance preparation.

Complementing the studio spaces, TRC integrates wellness throughout its environment to support both mind and body. Members have access to a cold plunge, a barrel steam sauna, an outdoor gym, and personal training options — all designed to cultivate long-term creative excellence. Thoughtfully curated social areas encourage organic collaborations, and moments of restoration between sessions.

"When we founded The Recording Club, we envisioned more than a studio — we envisioned a sanctuary for creative possibility," said Founder Greg Spero. "We wanted to create a space where artists feel supported not only in their craft, but also in their personal well-being. TRC reflects that vision — a community where inspiration flows freely, where collaboration happens organically, and where people become better versions of themselves through creativity and connection."

For more information, please visit: www.therecording.club

SOURCE The Recording Club