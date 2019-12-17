The Recreational Group Acquires Swisstrax, Leading Garage and Event Tile Flooring Provider

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recreational Group, a leading provider of residential and commercial surfacing products, has acquired Swisstrax, the preeminent purveyor of plastic modular tiles used as floor covering in garages, hangars and event spaces.

CEO Randy Nelson started Swisstrax more than 20 years ago, directing the development of the revolutionary modular flooring line in Switzerland. Now based in California, the company is the official supplier of garage flooring for Barrett Jackson Car Auction and installed the flooring in Jay Leno's Big Dog Garage in Burbank, Ca. Hendrick Motorsports, Ferrari and the Ford Motor Company are also among its clients.

"We are thrilled Randy trusted The Recreational Group as his partner to take Swisstrax to the next level," said Ron Bennett, CEO, The Recreational Group. "Swisstrax has earned its reputation as the world's finest modular flooring. We have the expertise, the capital and the relationships to continue to grow this remarkable and expanding business."

"I was impressed with The Recreational Group from the beginning, especially its leadership and capabilities," said Nelson. "This partnership will help us enhance our overall offering direct to the consumer as well as the flooring industry as a whole."

In a separate deal, The Recreational Group also acquired Speedway Tile. Developed in 2014 as a high-quality, cost-effective, US-made alternative to the leading brands of interlocking garage floor tile, Speedway Tile features a patented 6-point locking mechanism and innovative Speedgrid Support System. Since the purchase, The Recreational Group reenginnered the surface profile of the tile which now showcases an attractive diamond plate pattern and is the only tile available with Scuff Resistant Technology.

The acquisitions expand The Recreational Group's product offering in the recreational plastic surfacing market beyond their current VersaCourt and IceCourt product lines. Swisstrax and Speedway Tile are the third and fourth tile acquisitions for The Recreational Group, growing the family of brands to 15.

The Recreational Group continues to actively look for add-on acquisitions across a range of verticals within the recreational surfacing industry, including artificial turf and modular flooring. Because the company is vertically integrated, it will seek to add installation companies, dealerships, manufacturing entities and brand names to its organization.

The Recreational Group will bring a majority of Swisstrax's production in-house, yielding manufacturing-related synergies.

Media Contact:

Thornton Kennedy

PR South

C | (404) 210-0363

thornton@prsouth.net

SOURCE The Recreational Group