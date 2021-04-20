The Recreational Group Expands Geographic Footprint, Capabilities with Key Acquisitions

DALTON, Ga., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recreational Group (RG), a leading provider of residential and commercial recreational surfacing products and one of the fastest growing companies in Georgia, has acquired three market-leading turf distribution and installation companies.

These additions greatly enhance the Dalton, Ga.-based company's geographic footprint and capabilities. The companies include Turf Factory Direct, a national distributor of artificial turf, EasyGrass, LLC, a leading supplier and installer of artificial turf products in South Florida and Synthetic Grass Pros, the largest distributor and installer of turf in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.

"The fragmented recreational surfacing space needs a consolidator to bring consistent quality and service to the market. RG is that consolidator of choice," said Ron Bennett, President and CEO of RG. "Easy Grass and Synthetic Grass Pros are the preeminent artificial turf providers in their respective markets. Adding regional presence under our umbrella allows RG to better serve wholesale and retail customers in the strategically important areas of Florida and Texas. Turf Factory Direct is a superb outlet for distributing our turf products to material-only customers, with direct-from-the-manufacturer service and pricing."

RG offers a diverse line of American-made surfacing solutions including XGrass, Tour Greens, VersaCourt and SwissTrax. The company designs, manufactures and installs premier products for top athletic facilities, nationally respected educational providers, elite golfers and innovative landscape professionals.

Founded in 2010 by Chandra Hall, Turf Factory Direct is a nationwide distributor of artificial turf for all applications, including landscape and sport applications for both residential and commercial uses. Chandra will remain on as President of Turf Factory Direct.

Raul Martinez and Manny Modrono established EasyGrass, LLC in 2008 as South Florida's leading supplier and installer of artificial turf products. Raul and Manny will continue to run the day to day operations of EasyGrass.

Synthetic Grass Pros has grown into the leading supplier and installer of artificial turf products in the Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston markets. Tim Dvorak and Kimberly Van Buren, who created the company in 2009, will continue to run the day-to-day operations of Synthetic Grass Pros.

RG is actively seeking to add regional installation companies, dealerships, manufacturing entities and brand names to enhance the organization, allowing them to increase efficiencies and service customers with better pricing with a local touch.

