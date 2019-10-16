The Recycling Partnership and The PepsiCo Foundation Raise $25 Million for U.S. Recycling -- Reaching Funding Goal One Year into Five-Year Challenge

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), The PepsiCo Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm, and national nonprofit The Recycling Partnership today announced that their All In On Recycling challenge, the largest ever industry-led residential recycling challenge in the United States, has successfully raised $25 million in a little more than a year since its launch in July 2018.

The All In On Recycling challenge seeks to make recycling easier for more than 25 million U.S. families and support a circular economy with investments in infrastructure and education. Currently, due to a lack of infrastructure, widely varying municipal recycling programs and low awareness of proper recycling practices, more than half of the materials that could be recycled from U.S. households are lost.

Funds raised from the challenge are helping cities invest in new infrastructure, like curbside carts, which are a proven way to double the number of recyclables recovered. The Recycling Partnership has found that in some places, only one of every four aluminum cans and one out of every three water bottles ends up in a recycling bin. In comparison, the total amount of materials collected from a single home can increase as much as 120 pounds per year with a switch from a small bin to a larger cart, according to The Recycling Partnership.

Funding is also supporting education programs to teach residents what can and cannot be recycled. Education can help prevent residents from "wishcycling" – tossing items that seem recyclable in with their household recycling, which can damage recycling machines and contaminate other recyclables.

"When The Recycling Partnership and PepsiCo launched this challenge a year ago, we recognized the need for significant collective action to improve recycling in the U.S., and we are pleased to see our partners and peers step up and lend support to this effort," said Simon Lowden, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo. "However, this is only the beginning, and we must continue to work together to create the scale of change needed to strengthen our recycling system. This is critical to reduce waste that ends up in our oceans and environments, to meet the growing demand for recycled content that powers the circular economy and to support a more sustainable future."

Over the past year, through the All In On Recycling challenge, The Recycling Partnership has made investments to improve recycling programs in Ohio, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and New Jersey, and will expand to North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee and others in the next year. To date, nearly 115,000 carts have been distributed or are in the process of going to households across the country as a result of this effort – significant progress towards the challenge's five-year goal to distribute carts to more than 550,000 households. The new carts are expected to capture 55 million pounds of new recyclables per year. Additionally, it's estimated that the efforts to help Americans recycle more and recycle better will reach more than 19 million households within the next year.

"Developing a sustainable recycling system is critical to the future of our planet. The All In On Recycling challenge gives us the opportunity to come together as communities, regions and states, global corporations and as individuals, to change our path towards a healthier future," said Keefe Harrison, CEO of The Recycling Partnership. "A circular economy where global brands can partner with nonprofits to invest in community infrastructure to better capture recyclables, educate residents on what to recycle and where and bring all stakeholders together in partnership is one that everyone should get behind. After all, we're all in this bin together."

One area that has benefitted from the investment is Central Ohio, where the Recycling Partnership, working with the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio, distributed 38,000 carts to five communities – Gahanna, Reynoldsburg, Bexley, Blendon Township and Westerville – earlier this year. These households were upgraded from 18-gallon bins to 65-gallon carts, which can not only collect more materials, are easier for residents to take to the curb and can be more efficiently collected, but also reduce litter because their lidded tops prevent materials from flying out. Officials are now performing a "capture rate" study on the materials collected from these carts to identify areas for increased recycling education and opportunities for improvement. Results of the study are anticipated in November.

An additional Recycling Partnership grant has funded a recycling education campaign in several city of Columbus neighborhoods to reduce contamination in the city's recycling stream and control program costs. "This important grant has allowed us to further educate residents about acceptable items to place in their curbside recycling containers," said Tim Swauger, Administrator of the Columbus Division of Refuse Collection. "As a result, many residents are gaining a better understanding of how to recycle correctly to benefit the sustainability of our recycling program.

Announced in July 2018, the All In On Recycling challenge was kickstarted with an initial $10 million in funding from The PepsiCo Foundation. Over the past year, $15 million in support has been raised from major companies and organizations across a wide variety of industries, including Alcoa Foundation, Colgate-Palmolive and Target. In addition to these contributions, more than 2,800 communities are expected to participate in the initiative, which will triple the collective investment, catalyzing roughly $75 million in municipal funding and bringing the total amount of support to $100 million. Currently, more than $12 million in municipal funding has been invested in U.S. recycling as a result of the challenge, with more in the pipeline.

"As a founding partner of The Recycling Partnership, Alcoa Foundation has always believed in The Partnership's mission to transform recycling for good," said Rosa García Pineiro, Vice President of Sustainability, Alcoa Corporation and President of Alcoa Foundation. "We're proud to support the All In On Recycling challenge, which calls on leading companies to join PepsiCo, Alcoa and others to help The Recycling Partnership drive change and make it easier for 25 million families across the country to recycle more and recycle better."

The Recycling Partnership estimates this challenge will ultimately result in a total greenhouse gas avoidance of 5.5 million tons of CO 2 , which equates to the removal of more than 1 million cars from the road for a year. The projected 1.9 million tons of quality recyclable materials, including 7 billion bottles and cans – will make this possible.

The PepsiCo Foundation's All In On Recycling challenge is part of PepsiCo's commitment to build a world where plastics need never become waste – focused on reducing the amount of plastics used, boosting recycling rates and reinventing plastic packaging. As part of this effort, PepsiCo announced earlier this year that its premium water brand LIFEWTR will be packaged in 100 percent rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) in the U.S., as the company's Naked Juice brand currently is. Additionally, its sparkling water brand bubly will no longer be packaged in plastic starting in 2020, and its Aquafina water will be available in aluminum cans in U.S. food service outlets while the brand tests the move to retail. PepsiCo has committed to make 100 percent of its packaging recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025. In September, the company accelerated its plastic waste reduction efforts, announcing a new target to reduce 35 percent of virgin plastic content across its beverage portfolio by 2025, which equates to the elimination of 2.5 million metric tons of cumulative virgin plastic.

Media assets about this work are available for download at https://pepsi.co/media.

About The Recycling Partnership

The Recycling Partnership (www.recyclingpartnership.org) is a national nonprofit organization that leverages corporate partner funding to transform recycling for good in cities and towns all across America. As the only organization in the country that engages the full recycling supply chain from the corporations that manufacture products and packaging to local governments charged with recycling to industry end markets, haulers, material recovery facilities, and converters; The Recycling Partnership positively impacts recycling at every step in the process. By the end of 2019, The Recycling Partnership expects to have served more than 1,300 communities with tools, resources and technical support, helped place nearly 600,000 recycling carts, reached 60 million households, and helped companies and communities invest more than $55 million in recycling infrastructure.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About PepsiCo Foundation

Established in 1962, The PepsiCo Foundation works with nonprofit partners and invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system – helping alleviate hunger, manage water and waste responsibly, and support women as champions of nutrition from farm to family.

