The Red Chickz Fires Up Maryland With New 3-Unit Franchise Deal

Seasoned Operator Sam Patel and Sister Phalguni Bring The Red Chickz to Maryland

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Chickz, the viral West Coast hot chicken sensation known for its bold take on Nashville Heat, is bringing its signature crunch and spice to the East Coast with a new 3-unit franchise deal in Maryland. Spearheading the expansion is experienced franchise operator Sam Patel, joined by his sister and business partner, Phalguni Patel.

Sam Patel brings over a decade of multi-unit, multi-market experience to The Red Chickz system. He began his franchise journey in 2015 with Tropical Smoothie Café, where he currently operates multiple stores in Maryland and Indiana. His portfolio includes three open locations in Maryland with a fourth underway, and ten in Indiana, with one already serving guests. Previously involved with 7-Eleven and instrumental in launching WingStop locations with his brother, Patel has steadily expanded his footprint in the quick-service space while keeping his focus on operational excellence and customer experience.

His discovery of The Red Chickz came during a nationwide search for a standout chicken concept. "When I saw The Red Chickz on TikTok, I was intrigued by the energy, the branding, and product quality," said Patel. "Then I tasted it in Carlsbad; and I knew it had the 'it' factor. The quality of the product blew me away… every item was memorable." That experience sealed his decision to join the brand, one he sees as a category-defining disruptor in the rising hot chicken segment.

Phalguni Patel, Sam's sister and partner in the venture, shares his passion for food and entrepreneurship. Together, the duo brings a winning combination of operational know-how, local insight, and love for bold flavor.

"We're building a franchise community full of operators like Sam and Phalguni – people with passion, experience, and a vision for creating memorable guest experiences," said Spencer Sabatasso, VP of Franchise Development for The Red Chickz. "They're exactly the kind of partners we want fueling our national expansion."

With this Maryland deal, The Red Chickz continues its mission to bring its viral brand and West Coast twist on Nashville Hot Chicken to new markets across the country. Now with signed agreements in California, Texas, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and beyond, the brand is scaling with purpose – one crunchy bite at a time.

About The Red Chickz

Since 2018, Shawn Lalehzarian's dream of opening a concept restaurant based on his trip to discover the secret to making the perfect Nashville Hot Chicken has become a reality. The Red Chickz puts its West Coast spin on the Southern favorite, offering the most innovative menu within the hot chicken segment. The menu features items like Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches available in six different spice levels, and more unconventional items like their Honey Butter Sandwich, French Toast Sandwich, Tacos, and Cauliflower options, and sides like cheese curds and corn ribs in addition to classic options. The brand has made its tagline, "The Crunchiest Hot Chicken" come to life with acknowledgments from national food publications such as Nation's Restaurant News' The Power List and QSR's 40/40 list, praising Lalehzarian's strong leadership and The Red Chickz continued innovation in food and technology within the fast-casual dining space.

Today, The Red Chickz has six locations open in Los Angeles, CA, Culver City, CA, Carlsbad, CA, Fresno, CA, Woodland, CA, and Cypress, TX, with an additional 45 locations in development and more on the way with franchising opportunities to bring the crunchiest, most flavorful chicken to communities across the nation. Please visit https://www.theredchickz.com/ for more information. Check out pictures and videos of their delicious food on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

