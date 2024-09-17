The Red Chickz Heats Up the Garden State with New 3-Unit Franchise Deal in New Jersey

"This isn't just another hot chicken concept – it's the next big QSR opportunity..." -Spencer Sabatasso Post this

Fueled by the viral success of its original locations in Los Angeles and the overwhelming demand from its fans, The Red Chickz continues its nationwide expansion with its first-ever foray into the Garden State. The new locations will bring the brand's "Hotter Than You" mantra to New Jersey, offering locals a taste of the crunchiest, most flavorful hot chicken around.

"We're thrilled to be introducing The Red Chickz to New Jersey," said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. "Expanding into the Garden State is an incredibly exciting milestone for us, as we continue to share our unique West Coast spin on Nashville Hot Chicken with new fans across the country. New Jersey's diverse and dynamic communities make it the perfect place for us to introduce the East Coast to The Red Chickz experience, where crunch meets spice in an unbeatable combination, and we look forward to becoming a staple across New Jersey."

Unlock the Potential: Why Franchise with The Red Chickz?

With major franchise deals already announced in North Carolina, and now New Jersey, The Red Chickz has captured the recognition of multi-unit and multi-brand operators. This rapid growth is a testament to the brand's unique appeal and the strength of its franchise model. The Red Chickz offers entrepreneurs an exceptional opportunity to join a dynamic and rapidly expanding business in prime markets.

"I'm really excited to be working with The Red Chickz. With this brand, there's an extremely long runway for development, not only across North America, but also abroad," said Spencer Sabatasso, VP of Development at The Red Chickz. "This franchise is designed with best-in-class unit economics, streamlined operations, and an efficient labor model – perfect for entrepreneurs and multi-unit operators looking to maximize profitability."

Serving Fried Chicken in an Untraditional Way

Fried chicken has been around for centuries, but The Red Chickz is serving up classic Nashville Hot flavors with a California twist. Whether you crave the fiery Nashville hot kick or prefer the tender crunch of the brand's country chicken, The Red Chickz has something for everyone.

"This isn't just another hot chicken concept – it's the next big QSR opportunity," Sabatasso continued. "While hot chicken has been around for decades, The Red Chickz offers an innovative twist that sets us apart and elevates the classic Nashville Hot experience. We serve the crunchiest, most flavorful tenders with or without the Nashville Hot kick. Backed by strong unit economics, streamlined operations, and an efficient labor model, The Red Chickz offers a promising opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to grow in the fast-casual space. We're redefining what it means to serve Nashville Hot Chicken, embracing both tradition and innovation. This combination of authenticity and creativity is what sets us apart and fuels our continued success. We're not just serving Nashville Hot cuisine; we're creating happy experiences that resonate with our obsessed customers."

For more information about The Red Chickz, please visit https://www.theredchickz.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://theredchickzfranchise.com.

About The Red Chickz

Since 2018, Shawn Lalehzarian's dream of opening a concept restaurant based on his trip to discover the secret to making the perfect Nashville Hot Chicken has become a reality. The Red Chickz puts its West Coast spin on the Southern favorite, offering the most innovative menu within the hot chicken segment. The menu features items like Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches available in six different spice levels, and more unconventional items like their Honey Butter Sandwich, French Toast Sandwich, Tacos, and Cauliflower options, and sides like cheese curds and corn ribs in addition to classic options. As of 2022, the brand has made its tagline, "Hotter Than You," come to life with acknowledgments from national food publications such as Nation's Restaurant News' The Power List and QSR's 40/40 list, praising Lalehzarian's strong leadership and The Red Chickz continued innovation in food and technology within the fast-casual dining space.

Today, The Red Chickz has four locations open in Los Angeles, CA, Culver City, CA, Carlsbad, CA, and Cypress, TX, with an additional 24 locations in development and more on the way with franchising opportunities to bring the crunchiest, most flavorful chicken to communities across the nation. Please visit https://www.theredchickz.com/ for more information. Check out pictures and videos of their delicious food on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE The Red Chickz