The Red Door Salon & Spa Announces Full Rebrand & New Name: Introducing Mynd Spa & Salon

Mynd Spa & Salon will offer a streamlined menu of tailor-made beauty and wellness services featuring the same seven self-care areas – massage therapy, body treatments, skincare, nail care, haircut and color, makeup, and waxing – from the experts people have come to know and love in the company's 26 locations nationwide. New retail brands from female- and family-owned businesses, including cosmetics companies Rodial and Delilah and skincare brands Babor and Dr. Dennis Gross , will be introduced in-store and online, providing guests with clean, cruelty-free products and conscious ingredients.

At its core, Mynd believes that beauty is intrinsically connected to wellness – both of the body and of the mind – and is dedicating itself to using its resources to support guests' overall wellbeing, not simply their outward appearance. Realizing the life-changing potential of personalized self-care, Mynd invites guests to "drown out the noise" of the stressors and influences around them and find the path that's unapologetically right for them. With a community of best-in-industry experts, products grounded in science and nature, and services that demonstrate the power of human connection, Mynd sees itself as a brick-and-mortar support system for individuals seeking lasting health, beauty, and wellness – however they choose to define these goals for themselves. "Self-care, undefined" is the mantra of Mynd.

"In a world where self-care is an increasingly vital need – where the cause-and-effect between self-care and health and wellness is so clear – we're thrilled to offer services that have the ability to tangibly improve our guests' lives," says Todd Walter, CEO of Mynd Spa & Salon. "While proudly embracing our roots as The Red Door – more than 100 years in the spa and salon space – we're excited by the far-reaching potential of this evolution of the brand. With new product lines and services, an introspective articulation of our core values -- and new values -- and an innovative focus on personalizing self-care, we're looking forward to supporting our loyal and ever-growing community."

Existing guests will find familiarity with Mynd's programs and menu of services, which are remaining in the brand's tiered Mini, Essential, and Escape options. The spa's Membership program provides guests with a monthly Essential massage, facial, or body treatment, along with 15% off retail products and additional services. Guests can also opt in for Mynd Mobile Rewards to receive texts about special offers and exclusive deals. For the brand's celebrated At Work services, Moment by Mynd will continue to provide working professionals with the quick convenience of beauty and wellness services in corporate offices.

The existing 26 locations will undergo renovations in waves separated by region, to be completed in 2020. At the renewed Mynd Spa & Salon, guests can expect to see a soothing color palette, warm textures, and airy spaces, providing a new face to a beloved brand.

