The Red Door Salon & Spa Opens Its Latest Sanctuary In College Park, MD

Conveniently situated adjacent to a fitness center, indoor pool and terrace, The Red Door is housed within a 5,200 square foot facility at the property. The space offers 3 facial treatment rooms, 3 massage and body rooms plus one impressive couples' suite, five manicure and pedicure stations, and six hairdressing chairs. "Our newest location celebrates our iconic heritage of providing exceptional beauty and wellness services with the latest in experiential design. Our new contemporary look and feel and our customized service menu will leave our guests a little taller, a little stronger, a little bolder," says Liz Whitman, President of The Red Door Salon & Spa.

The Hotel at The University of Maryland is a new luxury hotel and conference center directly across from the main entrance to campus, and features four on-site restaurants, a lobby bar, and an exceptional 10th story penthouse with birds-eye views of the campus. The Red Door is the perfect addition for bridal parties and event guests to experience its time-honored salon and spa services at The Hotel, which offers a variety of beautiful spaces for weddings, receptions and special events. The property's location makes it an obvious choice for prospective students, parents, alumni and guests of the university, and its position near Baltimore, Washington D.C. and easy access to three airports also makes it an ideal location for conferences of all types.

Following the recent opening of The Red Door Salon & Spa at the Pike & Rose development in Bethesda, MD, this location also features The Red Door's new customized menu, which highlights three easy-to-choose experiences (Mini, Essential and Escape) of its award-winning Facials, Body Treatments, Massage, and Makeup services, with enhancements and add-ons customizable by their experts. Salon services like Hair, Nails and Waxing have also been streamlined to help make life a little simpler and more personal.

The Red Door is open daily, Sunday – Tuesday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. For reservations or to book a private event, please call (301)-699-4295. For more information about The Red Door's College Park location, please visit www.thereddoor.com/location-detail/college-park, and follow The Red Door on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The Red Door offers a perfect combination of salon and spa where women and men can have it all. The intuitive, streamlined menu offers guests a selection of massages, facials, body treatments, nails, hairstyling, waxing and makeup services, which can be customized to elevate anyone's personal experience. With over 100 years of expertise, The Red Door continuously innovates its offerings with expertise stemming from Elizabeth Arden, a pioneer in the spa industry. Spanning 28 locations nationwide, The Red Door is the perfect escape to recharge with a massage, fresh manicure or a sleek blowout - where guests will leave feeling taller, stronger and bolder.

