The Red Flag Group's Annual Report shows a commitment to helping companies make better decisions when selecting key stakeholders

PHOENIX, MADRID AND HONG KONG, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2006, The Red Flag Group - a firm that combines data and business intelligence with corporate compliance - has continuously confirmed its commitment to helping companies with their anti-bribery and anti-corruption compliance efforts globally.

The Red Flag Group now has 15 offices worldwide across five continents.

The firm has carried out more than 500,000 detailed integrity and compliance due diligence reports in 45 languages across 194 countries to determine whether certain companies can be relied on as business partners or suppliers.

The Red Flag Group's 2018/2019 Annual Report demonstrates exactly how the firm has committed to helping companies make better decisions when selecting key stakeholders.

"We are convinced that our success is dependent on effectively managing our technology assets, our data assets and our people," said Scott Lane, CEO & Chairman of The Red Flag Group. "We remain committed to developing our product portfolio to support our vision of helping our customers make Better Decisions™ when selecting their key stakeholders."

"We are fully aware that without our clients, suppliers and key supporters none of this would be possible, and therefore we will forever strive to exceed their expectations. We are committed to their success and making Compliance a Competitive Advantage® for their businesses."

Read the full Annual Report 2018/19 https://insights.redflaggroup.com/annual-reports/annual-report-2018-19

Notes to editors:

The Red Flag Group® is a business intelligence and technology firm that helps clients make Better Decisions™ in selecting key stakeholders.

Over 900 major companies around the world trust The Red Flag Group to select their business partners and provide ratings, research and advice on risk.

Over 200 qualified compliance professionals

Over 100 technology-development professionals

Projects and experience in 194 countries

Expertise in 45 languages

12 years of profitable operations acting for large American, European and Asian multinational corporatio ns

