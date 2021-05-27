The Red Songbird Foundation Proudly Presents the Jason Davis Treatment Scholarship

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Songbird Foundation's co-chairs Hilary Roberts and Jason Wahler, in partnership with Race to Erase M.S., will provide a full treatment scholarship to an individual struggling with Multiple Sclerosis and mental health or substance abuse.

Hilary & Jason at the 27th Annual Race to Erase M.S. Gala

The Red Songbird Foundation proudly presents this scholarship on behalf of Jason Davis, whose energy was electric and heart was loving but, most of all, had a desire to help all people heal from tough life challenges, especially those less fortunate. Similar to the Red Songbird Foundation's mission, Jason wanted to bridge the gap between individuals and the help they need so, with the support of Race to Erase M.S., the Red Songbird Foundation wants to honor Jason and award one individual with the Jason Davis Scholarship.

Submit an application to redsongbird.org/jason-davis-scholarship and visit redsongbird.org to learn more about the scholarship program. People can also donate to the Red Songbird Foundation's Scholarship Program to help fund additional treatment scholarships. Please help the Red Songbird Foundation help those who are struggling during such difficult times. www.redsongbird.org/donate

About:

The Red Songbird Foundation was founded in 2009 by Billboard-charting singer Hilary Roberts, who has been sober from drugs and alcohol since 1997. The non-profit organization celebrated its public launch in May 2019.

Shortly after, Hilary joined forces with "The Hills" star Jason Wahler with the goal of bringing the foundation to a broader audience. Jason has been active in the field of recovery since 2010. Together, they aim to help people heal from the darkness of their past.

By providing education, outreach, resources, and treatment scholarships, Hilary and Jason have made it their mission to raise awareness and save as many lives as possible through their work.

