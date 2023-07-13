The Redwood Group Further Expands its Leading Montana Processing and Procurement Capabilities to Facilitate its rapidly growing Food and Petfood Ingredients Business

News provided by

The Redwood Group, LLC

13 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET

MISSION, Kan., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Redwood Group, LLC ("Redwood") today announced it has entered into an agreement to operate and acquire a pulse processing, storage, and transloading facility in Stanford, Montana to help facilitate the rapid growth of its Specialty Products Division ("Redwood Specialty").

Redwood Specialty is a leading ingredient supplier of chickpeas, peas, lentils, and other products into the "Better for You" food and premium pet food markets. The Stanford facility will augment Redwood's flagship pulse processing facility in Chester, Montana and will greatly expand its grower base to meet the increasing demand of its customers, as well as provide the Montana farmers with additional growing options and access to end-use markets. Both Montana facilities are operated by Stricks Ag, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Redwood.

"We are thrilled to add Stanford to the Stricks Ag family of processing plants," said Redwood president, Mike Kincaid. "The increased capacity allows us to continue meeting our customers' ever-growing ingredient needs. Additionally, we look forward to partnering with local farmers to help them confidently diversify their growing programs and consistently incorporate these very important pulse crops into their rotation. We provide access to markets that will ensure those sustainable practices benefit the farmer's bottom-line as well as the land."

This facility is instrumental in Redwood's regenerative farming initiatives it is currently developing with some of its end-use food customers.

"Soil heath initiatives continue to be a focal point of what end-use customers and CPG brands are requesting," said Mark Obrist, Redwood Specialty's Managing Director. "The Stanford facility provides Redwood the ability to segregate product, process high quality, Montana-grown raw materials, and identity-preserve the finished goods with full traceability to our growers' farms and fields through Redwood's regenerative ag program and food safety protocols. This is a major area of focus for Redwood and its growing partners going forward."

The Redwood Group, LLC is an employee-owned diversified supply chain and ingredient company based in Mission, KS. For over a decade, Redwood has offered customized supply chain solutions for food and feed markets around the world. Its Specialty Division, Redwood Specialty, has a deep expertise and leadership position in pulse crop distribution and has earned the trust of many of the largest food and pet food companies in North America by offering innovative supply solutions and providing world class service, quality assurance, logistics support and R&D capabilities.

For further information: Jason Aytes, (816) 925-0451, [email protected]

SOURCE The Redwood Group, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.