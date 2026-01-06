The Reeve Foundation and Spinal Research Award New Grants to Advance Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury Treatments

Awards aim to bridge the gap between early discoveries and studies needed for future regulatory review

SHORT HILLS, N.J. and LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Spinal Research have announced $1.5 million in grants to support four preclinical studies focused on developing new treatments for traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). These projects include work on new or repurposed drugs, biologics and gene therapies aimed at protecting nerve cells, promoting regeneration, and improving recovery.

A major challenge in bringing new SCI treatments to people is the lack of funding for the stage between early scientific discoveries and the more advanced studies required before applying to the FDA or other regulators for human clinical trials. Without this support, researchers often move forward without fully understanding how a potential therapy works, leading promising ideas to stall before they can reach patients.

To help close this critical funding gap, the Reeve Foundation and Spinal Research issued an open call for projects studying new or repurposed drugs and biologics, nonclinical work for medical devices, and gene therapy approaches that support neuroprotection, regeneration, and neural plasticity.

"For the first time ever, function-restoring treatments are becoming available to people living with a spinal cord injury, disproving the long-held belief that paralysis is incurable. But, there is a gap in funding, meaning that potential therapeutics don't make it from the lab to human trial. These joint awards aim to help bridge that gap," said Louisa McGinn, Chief Executive of Spinal Research. "There is much more to be done, but it's a privilege to work alongside the Reeve Foundation to ensure the money we invest is optimised for maximum benefit."

The following projects have been selected to receive two-year grants of $250,000 each:

Development of NOVO-120 for treating bladder dysfunction after SCI : Novoroo Bioscience Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Novoron Bioscience, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company focused on therapies for brain and spinal cord injuries, will study the safety of its investigational drug NOVO-120 as it prepares for future human trials. Led by CEO and Co-founder Travis Stiles, Ph.D., the project will also investigate how NOVO-120 works to block signals that normally prevent nerve fibers (axons) from regrowing after injury. Earlier research shows that NOVO-120 may improve bladder function—one of the SCI community's top research priorities.





Advancing clinical-grade neural progenitor cells for chronic SCI treatment : Michael Fehlings, MD, PhD, FRCSC, FACS, Professor of Neurosurgery and Co-Director of the Spinal Program at the University of Toronto, will advance a new stem cell–based strategy to repair the spinal cord. The therapy uses specially engineered neural progenitor cells designed to overcome two major barriers to healing after chronic SCI. First, the cells produce an enzyme (chABC) that helps remove scar tissue that blocks nerve regrowth. Second, they release a supportive protein (GDNF) that protects and nourishes nerve cells. Both functions are tightly controlled to act only where needed in the injured tissue. This grant will support the next phase of research to confirm the safety and effectiveness of this approach before human clinical trials, as well as to better understand how these engineered cells behave during treatment.





Studying the combined effect of NUPA-200 and physical rehabilitation for SCI : This award supports research on NUPA-200, a novel therapy aimed at protecting and repairing the spinal cord after injury. Led by Nick Sather, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Amphix Bio, and Samuel Stupp, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, the study will build on earlier findings showing that NUPA-200, a gel made of tiny injectable molecules, may help improve movement and recovery. The research will also explore how combining NUPA-200 with physical rehabilitation could enhance overall recovery after spinal cord injury.





Repurposing an FDA-approved therapy to support nerve recovery: Led by Sarah Mondello, Ph.D., Research Assistant Professor at the University of Washington, this study will explore a new SCI use for an already FDA-approved treatment, an enzyme replacement therapy . The therapy targets specific molecules in scar tissue that block nerve repair, while leaving molecules that support nerve growth intact, making it a more precise approach than many experimental interventions. The researchers will study the best way to deliver the drug to the injured spinal cord and evaluate its effectiveness. Because the drug has a known safety profile, this strategy could potentially move to human trials more quickly than a completely new drug.

These awards are the first to be selected through an open call by the Reeve Foundation in several years, representing a significant expansion of the Foundation's research portfolio. They reflect a scientific field that has advanced rapidly in recent years, as basic research and new technologies have converged. The Reeve Foundation and Spinal Research are also encouraged by the strong, global response to the call -- from both academic and industry groups -- highlighting a field poised for major breakthroughs.

Reflecting on the funding gap addressed by the awards, and on the deep, unmet needs of the SCI community, Dr. Travis Stiles, CEO of Novoron, said, "We're deeply grateful for this support. While we're encouraged by the motor recovery we see, we also know bowel and bladder function is a top patient priority in SCI and remains under-studied. This funding lets us build on promising preliminary data and rigorously evaluate bladder recovery with NOVO-120 using clinically translatable endpoints, a critical step toward improving the impact and feasibility of future human studies. If successful, this represents real progress toward delivering benefits that matter deeply to patients."

Once considered the 'graveyard of neurobiology,' the spinal cord is now recognized as capable of repair. What was long seen as impossible is increasingly seen as achievable, added Marco Baptista, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of the Reeve Foundation. "The biggest challenge isn't the science itself, but securing the support needed to advance promising therapies with the early-stage research that maximizes success. These awards help fill that critical gap, allowing us to accelerate potential cures more efficiently."

Additional awards are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Learn more at www.christopherreeve.org and www.spinal-research.org.

About the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 128,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence.

We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

Spinal Research

Every 2 hours someone in the UK is paralysed after a spinal cord injury. It can happen to anyone at any time.

Spinal Research is the UK's leading charity funding and supporting the best research around the world to develop life-changing new treatments and therapies for those paralysed after a spinal cord injury.

Our mission is to cure paralysis.

Today function restoring treatments are in human trials offering real hope that curing paralysis could be the medical breakthrough of the 21 st century.

century. Our research will also advance treatments for other neurological conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Motor Neurone Disease, Strokes and Dementia.

