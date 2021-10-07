The Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada Has Published a New Article on the Top Ten Benefits of Peptide Therapy

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada, an advanced therapy medical spa center, has published a new article titled, "The Top Ten Benefits of Peptide Therapy". The aim of the article is to highlight the benefits of peptides and how they have the potential to be highly specific and can reprogram body chemistry, ultimately restoring cells to their healthy state.

Peptide therapy is a good and well-tolerated procedure using amino acid sequences to signal cells to regulate and rejuvenate functions of the human body. These short chains of amino acids are linked together to create small proteins, which can act as signaling molecules. They bind to receptors on the cell surface and tell other cells what to do.

A few of the featured treatment points include:

Reduction of inflammation

Promotion of weight loss

Anti-aging

The full list can be viewed here: https://peptidetherapy.me/peptides-top-10-benefits/

"The use of peptides as a treatment option for patients has grown in popularity, because issues that are of concern for a patient can be focused upon with the specific, proper peptide", says Dr. Julio Garcia, Director of the Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada.

With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Julio Garcia, Medical Director at the Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada, is board-certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, board-certified in plastic surgery and recognized as one of the "Best Doctors in America" by the Clark County Medical Society.

