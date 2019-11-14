NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global metabolomics market is predicted to showcase growth at a CAGR of 11.84% during the projected period. The surging chronic diseases, along with the prevalence of cancer, are the major factors influencing the growth of the global market of metabolomics.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The report includes the segmentation on the basis of application, indication, and product & service.The use of metabolomics in studying cancer would be instrumental as it would result in new biomarkers for cancer, which are further used in the diagnosis of the disease.



Also, advancements in personalized medicine aids in a scientific understanding of diseases like cancer and genetic diseases.The development of methodologies has always been given preference when it comes to research activities in nutrition.



This is set to result in huge market growth opportunities in the global metabolomics market. The metabolomics incurs huge costs in terms of instrumentation, and this factor can limit the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global market with regard to metabolomics is analyzed on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The North American market region is projected to garner the largest market share by the end of the forecast period.



The region has a large presence of several end-users.The market region of Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest CAGR for the metabolomics market.



The growth is attributed to the presence of economically diverse countries in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market has the presence of key players that aid in the growth and revenue of the market. Some of the key players include, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Sciex), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences Ag, Creative Proteomics, Apical Scientific Sdn Bhd, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

2. APICAL SCIENTIFIC SDN BHD

3. BIOCRATES LIFE SCIENCES AG

4. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

5. BRUKER CORPORATION

6. CREATIVE PROTEOMICS

7. DANAHER CORPORATION (SCIEX)

8. HUMAN METABOLOME TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

9. KORE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

10. LECO CORPORATION

11. METABOLON INC.

12. PERKINELMER, INC.

13. SHIMADZU CORPORATION

14. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

15. WATERS CORPORATION



