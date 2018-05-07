The Regional Hispanic Contractors Association Appoints Jackie Lee of Taylor Construction Management to their Board of Directors

During her tenure with TCM, Jackie has helped the Dallas market evolve through her dedication to the company and the various projects she has secured in the North Texas Region. Jackie manages over $300M in the education industry across North Texas with projects in higher education that range in complexity like the Dallas Agrilife Center in Richardson, Texas, and the Dental Educational Clinical Facility in Downtown Dallas, Texas, with Texas A&M University System.

"At TCM, Jackie Lee is an invaluable member of our team who constantly pushes the envelope so that we can foster better relationships with clients and achieve greater success," said Kelley Taylor, CEO and Co-Founder of TCM. "We can't wait to see how she draws upon these same strengths to grow the RHCA and further their purpose in her new board position."

She utilizes these same qualities in her advocacy with the RHCA to serve as a resource for the community and address the financial and legal needs of Hispanic Contractors. In March, she celebrated her one-year membership with the organization and will continue to assist their Business Development Committee.

RHCA advocates for Hispanic Contractors in business and political spheres, while also engaging in community outreach. Their interventions have been instrumental to establishing fairness around bid awarding.

"This role is a commitment I embrace wholeheartedly alongside my strategic growth and operations responsibilities at TCM, especially considering how important it is that more women become visible in leadership positions," said Lee.

A Dallas local, Jackie also mentors young women at the nonprofit Girls Inc. by sharing lessons learned from over 10 years as an industry leader. Jackie believes success depends primarily on the individual's commitment to make it happen.

More information on Jackie Lee or Taylor Construction Management can be found at www.tcm-llc.com.

