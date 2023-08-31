The Regional Training Center (The RTC) and Florida's Forensic Institute for Research, Security and Tactics (F1RST) Have Partnered to Provide Training to Local, State, and Federal Government Agencies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RTC, America's leading UAS innovator and California's largest certified UAS trainer, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Florida's Forensic Institute for Research, Security and Tactics (F1RST) in Land O' Lakes, Florida to create the premier governmental training venue in the United States.

"Florida is just the right place to be, and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office exemplifies vision and innovation in public safety. The F1RST Facility will host ethical, outcome-based, quality training for Floridians and the region. I could not be more pleased to be there." Kris Allshouse, Executive Director, The RTC.

Florida's Forensic Institute for Research, Security, and Tactics (F1RST) represents such a collaboration – a partnership between academia and practitioners to develop a state-of-the-art research enterprise that will inform, innovate, and offer cutting-edge training. F1RST is the only known facility to be built from the ground up aimed at developing innovative solutions and enhancing tactical capabilities in key disciplines of public safety by partnering researchers and practitioners.

"Working with The RTC is exciting, and it furthers our goals to empower leaders around the world with the knowledge necessary to ensure safer communities by transforming public safety through research, education, and innovation." John Kuch, Unmanned Systems Analyst, F1RST.

About F1RST

F1RST is creating a network of sites, which will contain both indoor and outdoor research and training facilities in the areas of forensics, security, and tactics. F1RST will provide the public safety industry with a one-of-a-kind, integrated research and training experience, which includes state-of-the-art instructional facilities, next generation training techniques, and collaborative partnerships with academia, practitioners, community-based organizations, and local businesses to help spark innovative solutions to the complex problems in today's world.

About the RTC

The Regional Training Center is an ideologically driven non-profit that was expressly created to enable public safety agencies and Military branches to be the absolute best in the world at a cost true to taxpayers. We are mission-centered and apply intelligent innovation and flexibility to bring consultation and course presentation that is precisely focused with measurable outcomes. All our training is built upon our proprietary 85% Rule© of course design and classroom facilitation with material deeply embedded in students by using our RRAC Positive Coaching Model©. Each instructor is vetted and brings the experience of having been sought by public and private sector entities because of their operational experience and training prowess.

Media interested in photos, interviews, or other information should contact Chris Bouse, The Regional Training Center at (760) 990-1433 or [email protected].

