The region's only full-service mover exclusively serving business launches after 40 years of preparation

"Since 1981 attorneys and business professionals have retained Washington Express for a host of on-demand services. Increasingly we have been called upon for short notice internal and external office and personnel moves, as well", said Mr. Miller. "To satisfy the growing demand along with added requests for regional shipping and large item storage, we have greatly expanded our geographic coverage and moving services. We have opened a secured access storage facility with a state-of-the-art warehouse management system, expanded our staff, upgraded training and certified skills among our moving techs and customer service teams, and re-branded our moving division into a full service commercial mover exclusively serving business in Washington, Virginia and Maryland."

To direct strategic marketing and operations, OMX added moving industry veteran James A. Durfee, as Vice President and General Manager. Mr. Durfee was a former Executive Vice President for what was the nation's largest commercial mover.

Office Movers Express recently moved to a new 40,000 square foot Beltsville, MD office with climate-controlled warehouse, offering clients both short and long-term storage. In addition to small and large office moves, services now include everything from IT relocation, packing and crate rental, distribution and 3PL, conferences and conventions to warehousing, shredding, office decommissioning and recycling. And for every service, OMX provides real-time online tracking and transparent invoicing.

"We call it all the 'x-factor' in office moving, a comprehensive portfolio of rapid response, and personal services developed strictly for business and symbolized by the bold red "X" of our OMX brand," said Mr. Miller

With nearly four decades experience responding to the needs and exacting requirements of business, Office Movers Express is committed to building long-term relationships by creating a uniquely professional and personalized niche in an oft-times unskilled business sector. Whatever the size, wherever the move throughout the region, OMX's goal is to move business smarter, faster and more cost efficiently than any other mover.

