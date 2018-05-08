The Registry Collection® Program Expands its Travel Concierge & Cruising Benefits

"To deliver more value to our members around the world, The Registry Collection is always looking for new ways to enrich its program," said Gregg Anderson, global vice president, The Registry Collection. "With this partnership, we're elevating our offerings, proving again that we're more than an exchange company; we're all about luxury lifestyle."

Enhancements in Cruising

Cruising with The Registry Collection now provides more robust benefits and expanded programs to help meet members' diverse needs. The program will bring a full offering of cruises around the world for cash purchase with exclusive better-than-market rates for members who purchase through The Registry Collection. They can also buy down the cost of cruises by using their exchange credits.

Anderson continues, "These celebrated brands can help to deliver a memorable journey whether venturing across the ocean or exploring rivers like the Rhine or Danube. Immersive itineraries, entertaining shows, al fresco dining and award-winning ships are all part of the experience."

To help members find their ideal cruise vacation, there will be servicing offices in multiple locations across the globe including Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S.A.; Portugal; Mexico City; and Australia, with India soon to come.

White Glove Travel Services

In addition to the newly expanded cruise program, members can enjoy assistance from a global call center presence, access to hotels, airfare and car rentals without any booking fees. For more universal assistance, the call center will also service members in multiple languages including English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

Additional Benefits Rolling Out by Region

For North America based members, an online platform is now available with an intuitive user experience. The platform helps to make booking hotels, airfare and car rentals more efficient and features additional lifestyle benefits like savings on a variety of merchandise. Following the North America platform launch, the online resource and similar lifestyle benefits will be extended to Latin America, Australia, Asia, the United Kingdom and India.

About The Registry Collection ® program

The Registry Collection® program is the world's largest luxury exchange program, with approximately 200 affiliated properties that are either accessible for exchange or under development. From condo hotels and high-end fractional resorts to private residence clubs and fractional yachts, The Registry Collection program provides members with access to an elite network of the finest vacation properties at some of the world's premier destinations, as well as travel concierge services that are available 24 hours a day. The Registry Collection program is offered by RCI, the worldwide leader in vacation exchange and part of the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands (NYSE: WYN). For additional information visit our media center or TheRegistryCollection.com. You can also find The Registry Collection on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-registry-collection-program-expands-its-travel-concierge--cruising-benefits-300644393.html

SOURCE The Registry Collection

Related Links

http://TheRegistryCollection.com

