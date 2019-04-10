The Registry Collection® Program Expands Vacation Exchange Network across the Globe with New Affiliations

Owners at exclusive affiliated properties have the privilege of enrollment as a member of The Registry Collection program, offering members a world of luxury vacation opportunities and experiences in many of the most desirable resort destinations. Members of The Registry Collection program are able to enjoy distinctive benefits and exclusive services.

From urban escapes to breathtaking coastal hideaways, and mountain chalets to lush nature resorts, The Registry Collection's expanded portfolio now includes:



Positioned in the heart of vibrant midtown Manhattan , Club Wyndham Midtown 45 boasts boutique-style elegance just steps away from everything this world-renowned city has to offer. The resort is centrally-located within walking distance of Grand Central Station, the midtown Manhattan business district, Madison Avenue, Park Avenue restaurants and Fifth Avenue shopping. Guests can enjoy incomparable views of the Chrysler Building and midtown Manhattan from the rooftop lounge.

Blending rustic charm with the elegance of contemporary Mexico, The Penthouses at Sirena del Mar by Welk Resorts in Cabo San Lucas is perched on the cliffs of the Baja peninsula with a view of the Sea of Cortez and the iconic El Arco rock formation at Lands' End. With twelve, two-bedroom penthouse villas available for exchange, The Registry Collection members will enjoy luxurious amenities across the 7-acre resort including two infinity-edge pools overlooking the Sea of Cortez, a private cove beach, a full-service onsite spa, the La Palapa swim-up bar and more. Estrella Restaurante, serving Baja-Mediterranean cuisine, is the crown jewel of this resort. Known for its stunning contemporary Mexican décor, it features a wood-fired oven, a wine vault and a private dining room.

Situated in the breathtaking countryside of the Alps, MONDI-HOLIDAY resorts – Alpin Chalet Oberstaufen, Chalet Village, Grundlsee and Bellevue Suites – offer luxurious and charming accommodations and service with heart and soul. These chalet-style units offer monumental alpine scenery and meticulously-designed features.

Beacon Island Resort, in the heart of the picturesque Garden Route region of South Africa, is one of the Western Cape's premier holiday destinations. This award-winning Plettenberg Bay hotel and resort offers natural forests, mountains, sun-kissed beaches and the vastness of the ocean. The nautically-themed rooms create an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation, with 8 sea-facing suites featuring sea-view showers and extended facilities. These penthouse suites are undergoing refurbishments and will be ready for The Registry Collection members to enjoy in August 2019.

In November 2019, The Registry Collection members will be able to enjoy The Rosetta in Sakleshpur, Karnataka, India. The 100-acre luxury resort will feature studio to four-bedroom villas with private decks and beautifully landscaped gardens set amid the lush coffee plantations of Malnad. Guests can enjoy a beverage while lounging at the Olympic-sized pool or savor a skillfully-crafted meal at one of three delectable restaurants.

"Our goal is to create unforgettable vacations for our members, and we are so pleased to be able to offer even more experiences around the world with the addition of these newly affiliated resorts," said Gregg Anderson, global vice president of The Registry Collection program. "These new additions to the portfolio marry luxury offerings with enviable destinations, creating the perfect mix for our members."

The Registry Collection also recently added The African Collection to its robust Collection Partners program, which also includes Adventures by Disney, Priority Pass, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Perry Golf, Fairmont Hotel and Resorts, Yachtstore, European Villas and Manors, City Discovery and Love Home Swap, among others. The African Collection provides luxury accommodations in Africa's finest game lodges, offering a choice of itineraries covering the best eco-regions of Africa with game viewing in exclusive wilderness reserves, experienced guides and superb local and international cuisine.

