The Reinhart Foundation Matched Over $8,900 in Donations at the 39th Annual Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade

The local nonprofit renewed its matching grant as part of its continued partnership with Suncoast Charities for Children.

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reinhart Foundation matched $8,906.80 in community donations during the 39th Annual Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade, helping raise over $17,800 to support local children, teens, and adults with disabilities. Hosted by Suncoast Charities for Children and Marina Jack, the event lit up Sarasota Bay Saturday night as 27 festively decorated boats cruised by, spreading holiday cheer and competing in this year's parade contest.

This year marked the second partnership between the parade and The Reinhart Foundation, a Sarasota-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children with disabilities and critical illnesses. The foundation introduced its first matching-grant challenge last year, matching $6,845 in community donations, for a total contribution of $13,690.

"We are incredibly honored to support the holiday boat parade through our matched grant program," said Reinhart Foundation co-founder and boat parade judge Jourdan Reinhart. "My husband and I have family members with special needs, and we've seen firsthand the difference community support can make. We couldn't be prouder of the Foundation's growth this year, and being part of events like this is what it's all about."

Approximately 5,000 people gathered around Bayfront Park this year to watch the participating boats parade by. Among them was a roughly 15-foot-tall flamingo boat complete with a moving head and wings, which won "Most Creative." The event also featured a visit from Santa and a holiday book and toy donation drive.

Proceeds will support essential programs and services for local children, teens, and adults with disabilities. Funding priorities are determined through an annual needs assessment conducted with six local non-profit agencies: Children First, The Haven, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Loveland Center, Special Olympics Florida and Venice Challenger Baseball.

"Over the past year, the need for support among local families with children who have special needs has grown significantly," said Lucy Nicandri, Executive Director for Suncoast Charities for Children. "Because of generous donors like The Reinhart Foundation, we are able to continue funding vital programs and services that make a meaningful difference for these families in our community."

This year's event was co-chaired by Marina Jack General Manager, Lana Jackson, and Suncoast Charities for Children Special Events Director, Lisa Baer. Event sponsors included Lake Michigan Credit Union, Shelly's Christmas Boutique, Florida Power & Light Company, ABC7, 92.1 CTQ, Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, Republic National Distributing, Crown Trophy of Sarasota, United Rentals, Suntex Marinas and the Herald-Tribune -Local IQ.

