The Related Group Taps HCP Media as Custom Publishing Partner for Original Coffee Table Book

MIAMI, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Related Group, one of the country's most respected real estate conglomerates and leader in sophisticated metropolitan living, has chosen HCP Media as its custom publishing partner to produce Art of Living. The original coffee table book will celebrate the real estate giant's ever-growing portfolio of world-class properties, the museum-quality art collections which they house, as well as their stunning design and architecture.

The Related Group

For the past 40 years, Related has imbued city skylines with developments characterized by innovative design, enduring quality, and culturally rich environments. A defining factor of each of the firm's illustrious properties are the expansive art collections within them, hand-curated by Related's Chairman and CEO, Jorge M. Pérez and his team of art experts. These works play a crucial role within each of Related's projects, influencing the design and flow of each, while sparking the imaginations of residents and the nearby communities.

As an avid philanthropist and patron of the arts, Jorge M. Pérez is proud to bring together his love of art and Related's commitment to "The Art of Living" within this publication. "Devotion to art and artists is the centerpiece of all our work," stated Pérez. "This forthcoming book will exhibit our latest accomplishments and collaborations both on and off the canvas."

Slated for release in May 2020, Art of Living will explore how every aspect of a Related property serves to achieve the brand's overall ethos. Every interview, profile and article will be described through the lens of living art, telling the story of the completed works of art, Related's visionary partners and the company's founder and art aficionado, Jorge Pérez.

"Knowing the impact Related and Mr. Pérez himself have had on our community — both within the real estate industry and among charitable organizations — it is an immeasurable honor to work with this illustrious company in order to create a publication that is worthy of the work they do every day," stated Marisa Beazel, President and Publisher of HCP Media. "We are dedicated to providing clients with stellar products and service and love whenever those goals also serve to highlight the exceptional work our partners have accomplished."

About The Related Group

Established in 1979, The Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed over 100,000 condominiums, rental and commercial units. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio in excess of $40 billion in 40 years.

The Related Group has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. The Related Group has redefined real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally while also sponsoring public art installations that enhance cities' global culture and streetscapes.

TIME Magazine named Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, Jorge Pérez, one of top 25 most influential Hispanics in the United States. Currently, The Related Group has over 70 projects in varying phases of development.

About HCP Media

As communication experts, HCP Media, a division of McClatchy, creates innovative, market-leading, cross-platform solutions that stay ahead of consumers' evolving media habits. A custom publishing and promotion company, HCP produces over 75 custom publications for hotels, airlines and other clients. The company's reach extends beyond the travel niche and into the global luxury market, including en-suite cruise line publications and luxury lifestyle magazines. Beyond the written word, HCP's top-tier marketing and branding products include videos and websites, custom event marketing, strategic social media and blog content, and materials for national and global companies targeting affluent consumers, as well as accompanying sales, promotional and marketing programs. Together, these turnkey print and digital marketing solutions reach more than 80 million active travelers annually and 5 million unique monthly visitors on its combined websites. HCP's work has also been recognized with more than 300 editorial, photography and design awards.

