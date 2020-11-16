The release of the second preview for DEEMO THE MOVIE
The start of its manga series adaptation
TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony Canyon Inc. (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo / president & COO: Takashi Yoshimura) released the second preview and created an official Twitter account for theatrical anime film DEEMO THE MOVIE currently in production. It also announced the launch of a DEEMO manga adaptation on Ichijinsha's manga magazine Comic ZERO-SUM.
"DEEMO," a Smartphone app that inspired this theatrical film, has been downloaded over 24 million times around the world. The production is a collaboration between Pony Canyon and Production I.G that played an integral role in making Attack on Titan a global success. For this film adaptation that has been garnering international attention, the theme song and image songs are written by Yuki Kajiura who has composed the score for numerous works of anime and film including Fate/Zero and Demon Slayer. The theme song will be performed by Hinano Takashima, the winner who is only 14 years old of the "Utahime" audition whose Cinderella story is being told all over the world about her triumph in the open casting call with 1,400 applicants. Her official YouTube channel has been launched at the same time with the announcement.
As the production of DEEMO THE MOVIE gradually progresses toward its release, follow all its social media accounts for the latest updates.
- 「DEEMO THE MOVIE」PV：https://youtu.be/XncznLnEOL0
DEEMO THE MOVIE official site: https://deemomovie.jp/
DEEMO THE MOVIE official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/DeemoMovie
The DEEMO manga series adaption on Ichijinsha's Comic ZERO-SUM
Illustrated by Niwa Haruki
Hinano Takashima's official YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyL0G_EJA41ndnnUroLwEWw/
- DEEMO THE MOVIE
STORY
Deemo, a mysterious lonely character that plays the piano in a castle. One day, a girl who has lost her memory comes falling from the sky. A gentle, ephemeral story of love spun by Deemo, the girl, the mystical residents of the castle, and a tree that grows with the sound of the piano.
Production crew
Based on "DEEMO," a game created by Rayark Inc.
Screenplay: Junichi Fujisaku, Bun-o Fujisawa
Executive director: Junichi Fujisaku
Director: Shuhei Matsushita
Assistant director: Yoshihiro Hiramine
Character design: Mebachi
Storyboard artist: Yoshitsugi Yoshida
Art design: Hiromasa Ogura
Background setting: Hiroumi Yoshida
Color design: Yumiko Katayama
CG director: Naofumi Mishina
CGI: REIRS
Director of photography: Hisashi Ezura
Color grading: Akira Saitoh
Editing: Yoshinori Murakami
Sound director: Jin Aketagawa
Sound production: Magic Capsule
Theme song written by Yuki Kajiura
Animation: SIGNAL.MD, Production I.G Group
Produced by Pony Canyon
Voice-over cast
Ayana Taketatsu and others
ⓒ2020 Rayark Inc. /DEEMO THE MOVIE Production Committee
SOURCE Pony Canyon