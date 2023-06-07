The Relentless Rise of Branded Residences - Graham Associates Report

News provided by

Graham Associates

07 Jun, 2023, 06:22 ET

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking another deep dive into the global branded residences sector, the latest report from Graham Associates is published this week.

With 64 fact-filled pages featuring latest research, data, insights, and interviews, the 5th edition of "Branded Residences: An Overview" analyses the market and guides readers through the myriad of issues that need to be considered, to ensure a healthy balance between developers, operators, and homeowners.

Continue Reading
‘Branded Residences: An Overview’ – 5th edition from Graham Associates
‘Branded Residences: An Overview’ – 5th edition from Graham Associates

"It is rare to see a publication that analyses the market, reflects the market norms, and ensures its readers understand the technical issues that need to be addressed," observes Felicity Jones, Partner at Watson Farley & Williams LLP. "From its first edition this report has been ahead of the game. Essential reading."  

Daniel von Barloewen, Regional Vice President (EMEA & India) at Accor One Living, describes the report as "a must-read for any real estate developer or investor looking to do a branded residential or mixed-use project."

Contents are presented in concise, easy-to-read chapters to enable quick access to topics of interest.

"There are innumerable elements to consider when planning, designing, building, and marketing a branded residential development and, in this latest edition, experts from across the sector again share their valuable insights and experiences," comments report author Chris Graham. "Above all, it is clear that the importance of achieving differentiation in an increasingly crowded marketplace cannot be understated. Faced with a plethora of choice, HNW buyers need to truly understand how one brand will benefit their lifestyle and investment ambitions over another."

Since the 1st edition - the industry's first in-depth study – was published in 2016, it remains the leading independent report on the sector.

Complimentary copies of the 5th Edition of "Branded Residences: An Overview" can be requested at www.gagms.com. Printed copies are also available to order.

About the Author

Chris Graham, Managing Director, Graham Associates

Former Group Marketing Director at Hamptons International real estate agency, Chris founded Graham Associates in 2008 as a boutique marketing consultancy specialising in international luxury residential real estate.  In 2009 the company became an affiliate partner to London-based YOU Agency. Having worked with numerous residential and resort developments across the globe over the past two decades, Chris has extensive experience of managing and delivering successful projects.  A regular commentator and speaker on residential real estate, he is also author of the #1 report on branded residences ("Branded Residences: An Overview"), now in its 5th edition, with contributions and insights from industry leaders across the globe. 

Elected a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and Institute of Directors (IoD), he has picked up many industry awards, including (for real estate) the Overseas Property Professional Gold Award for Marketing; Best Development Marketing (x6), Best Property Website and Best Estate Agency Marketing at the International Property Awards; TITAN Platinum Award for Property Strategic Program (Project Launch), and twice a finalist in CIM's Excellence Awards (Digital Media and Hotels & Leisure categories).

Contact

Chris Graham
[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095363/Graham_Associates_Report.jpg

SOURCE Graham Associates

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.