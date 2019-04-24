The Relevancy Group releases the ESP Email Marketing Buyer's Guide

BOSTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Relevancy Group, a leading market research and advisory firm, today released "The Relevancy Ring – ESP Buyer's Guide 2019, Enterprise Edition." The Relevancy Ring offers a quantifiable measurement of nine leading enterprise-class Email/Everychannel Service Providers (ESPs) across three key themes most important to enterprise marketers. These are: Automation, Analysis/Attribution, and Real-time data.

The report combines data from a February 2019 executive survey of 406 email marketers and documented ESP demos related to three key themes. Additionally, the report contains information from vendor questionnaires, two-decades of TRG's knowledge of the providers in this sector, one-on-one phone interviews with several of the marketers who use these tools and satisfaction data.

The findings indicate that the ESP industry is undergoing a significant shift in purpose and power. Evolving from Email Service Provider to Everychannel Provider, these solutions are now responsible for helping Companies achieve their five key priorities which the report found to be:

Improving segmentation and targeting

Utilize real-time data and streaming signals to automate targeting with AI

Greater use of analytics to optimize our communications

Improving response attribution

Centralizing our customer data and making it actionable

"As demands to offer relevant customer experiences increase so does the volume and velocity of data, the need for providers to offer technology and expertise is not a nice to have, it is a must-have," said David Daniels, CEO, Founder of The Relevancy Group. "Our sixth annual ESP Buyer's guide dives deep into the offerings of the top nine leading Companies in this industry and matches their offering against client needs, concerns, and demands."

There are some eye-opening insights including the revelation that some enterprise marketers are turning to hybrid ESPs and programmatic custom solutions, that enable every ESP and marketer to get a deeper understanding of where this industry is going. Additional findings delve into topics covering:

The critical attributes Enterprise Marketers use to choose an ESP

The impact of industry expertise in ESP selection

The top ESP infrastructure features that drive purchase decisions

Features and investments that make ESP's valuable.

This new research evaluates nine enterprise ESPs (Email/Everychannel Service Providers) including Adobe, Bluecore, Cheetah Digital, iPost, MessageGears, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Selligent Marketing Cloud, and Zeta Global. The Relevancy Group will host a free webinar on May 1, 1:00 EST which will cover highlights from the report, including market trends, marketer aspirations, challenges, and the most important features as well as considerations when selecting an ESP. You can register for the webinar here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7591405808981150466?source=PR.

The Relevancy Ring – ESP Buyer's Guide, 2019 Enterprise Edition is available for purchase at $2495.00 and is included in The Relevancy Group's Relevancy.AI Research Subscriber Series.

An excerpt of the research is also included in the forthcoming issue 21 of The Marketer Quarterly, the digital magazine, and app for marketers by marketers. Register to get a free subscription to The Marketer Quarterly online or via the MQ app for any iOS, Android, and Amazon.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12766380

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE The Relevancy Group

Related Links

http://www.relevancygroup.com

