The Relevancy Group releases their new CDP Buyer's Guide and Issue 18 of The Marketer Quarterly

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Relevancy Group, a leading market research and advisory firm today released "The Relevancy Ring – CDP Buyer's Guide." The research evaluates six CDPs (Customer Data Platforms) that include AgilOne, BlueConic, IgnitionOne, Lytics, RedPoint, and Tealium. Vendors are evaluated on customer satisfaction and product functionality.





The massive 35-page report also provides details on every aspect of vendor selection and market analysis on marketer trends as well as deep inspection of the platforms evaluated.





"Most marketers today have more customer data than they can effectively leverage for marketing purposes," says The Relevancy Group Vice President of Research, Nicholas Einstein, "and in many organizations, those data can be found in a wide variety of formats and is spread throughout disparate systems across the enterprise." "CDPs can help marketers tie these data sources together and make them actionable in real-time," he continues, "we were extremely impressed by the service and tech we saw from these six top vendors, and forecast continued growth in the space."

Some of the research findings include:



•Of those marketers that don't yet have a CDP in place, 32% report planning on implementing one within the next twelve months



•Over 90% of marketers who have a CDP in place report that their marketing KPIs have improved since implementing a CDP



•Over 86% report that their marketing and advertising operations have become more efficient since implementing a CDP

The Relevancy Ring – CDP Buyer's Guide is available for purchase at $2495.00 and is included in The Research Subscriber Services, that includes 24 reports annually.

The Relevancy Group will be hosting several upcoming webinars to discuss the findings. You can register for webinars at www.relevancygroup.com/events

An excerpt of the research is also included in issue 18 of The Marketer Quarterly, The Relevancy Group's digital magazine. Register to get a free subscription to The Marketer Quarterly online or via the MQ app for any iOS, Android, and Amazon. www.marketerquarterly.com

