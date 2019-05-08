The Relief Products™ Introduces New PM Ointments to Support Nighttime Healing and Recuperative Sleep

RENO, Nev., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Relief Products™, the Homeopathic brand that consumers have trusted for over 30 years, grows its portfolio of remedies to include PM ointments to provide relief for conditions that tend to worsen at night. PinkEye Relief® PM, Eye Lid Relief™ PM, Eye Strain Relief™ PM, and RedEye Relief® PM Ointments stay on the eye during sleep, providing optimal comfort and healing overnight.

Understanding the consumer demand for 24/7 relief, The Relief Products™ fills the void with its PM Ointments by uniquely offering relief from common ailments such as pink eye, blepharitis, eye fatigue, and allergies while promoting sleep. Preservative-free PM Ointments include an active ingredient for sleeplessness, making it easier to fall asleep and allowing recuperative healing. As with all offerings from The Relief Products™, PM Ointments contain 100% natural active ingredients that work safely and gently with your body, offering no known side effects or interactions with other medications.

PinkEye Relief® PM Ointment temporarily relieves nighttime pink eye symptoms such as burning, watering, swelling, sensations of grittiness, and overnight crusting of the eye, and sleeplessness.

Eye Lid Relief™ PM Ointment offers soothing relief for Blepharitis-like symptoms such as crusting, gritty lids, swollen & red lids, oily & sticky lids, and sleeplessness.

Eye Strain Relief™ PM Ointment is formulated to temporarily relieve nighttime eye strain symptoms such as dry eyes, eye strain with headache, eye fatigue, blurry vision, double vision, and sleeplessness.

RedEye Relief® PM is formulated to temporarily relieve nighttime red eye symptoms such as burning, stinging, itching, watering eyes, redness, dry eyes, and sleeplessness.

Find PinkEye Relief® PM, Eye Lid Relief™ PM, and Eye Strain Relief™ PM at Walgreens for $10.99 Retail.

As a family owned and operated company, The Relief Products™ is dedicated to its mission of helping as many people as possible Stay Healthy, Naturally®. We pursue our mission by offering over 25 uniquely formulated products that align with the consumer's desire to have safe and effective alternatives for common ailments in the modern world. Our products continue to win excellence awards, most notably The Women's Choice award for AgingEye Relief®, PinkEye Relief®, RedEye Relief®, Ring Relief®, and Stye Relief®.

