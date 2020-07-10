The Remarkable CEO Chiropractor Podcast Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary, Produced by FullCast

As the world continues to find its way through the pandemic, many business owners have felt overwhelmed and uncertain. In this anniversary episode, the doctors discussed the hardships of the pandemic and the effect it had on business, especially the medical field, where small practices have either been brought to a halt or have had to adapt to new safety guidelines not only for staff but their patients.

Instead of causing panic, Dr. Stephen and Dr. Pete offered solutions to their listeners such as adapting to the crisis and figuring out best practices for their business so that CEOs do not need to face the uncertainty that has been felt during this pandemic. The reminder to doctors and business owners is to be leaders, and remember the importance of their influence to those around them.

The Remarkable CEO podcast continues to inspire chiropractors and other business owners to move from owning a job to owning a business. Dr. Stephen and Dr. Pete will continue to inspire others with their words to ensure that all doctors and business owners live to their true potential and follow their passion.

