The Remarkable Group International acquires Ultimedia

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Remarkable Group International , announces the acquisition of Ultimedia , a leading digital build specialist, positioning the Group as the go-to digital experience platform (DXP) specialist.

The self-funded transaction signals the Remarkable Group's growing capabilities and market presence, with an unrivalled set of specialisms across Sitecore and Optimizely, the two leading DXP platforms used by leading businesses to provide amazing digital experiences for their customers.

Paul Stephen, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of the Remarkable Group said: "Ultimedia's experience, engineering track record, sought-after Optimizely specialisms, and shared passion for putting our customer's customer first, made them a good fit. We can now provide our global customer base with a full suite of back end engineering, front end design and optimisation services to help them better meet the demands of digital consumers, wherever they are in their digital transformation journey."





The acquisition was motivated by Ultimedia's 20 years of experience, engineering skills, and impressive roster of enterprise clients which has included Co-Op, the NHS, and Bestway. Its prowess includes Optimizely's Commerce and Content Cloud combined with its Optimisation, Experimentation and Customer Data Platform too. All now form part of the Remarkable Group's expanded offering to customers.





Glenn Stewart, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Ultimedia said: "This is an important milestone in our journey, as we look for new ways to give our customers the best service possible. By joining the Remarkable Group, we're growing as a business, benefiting from the customer experience, personalisation, design, and optimisation expertise of respected fellow Remarkable Group companies, Sagittarius and Tanasuk."

Matt Pilgrim, VP Partner Development, Optimizely said: "Ultimedia moving to be part of the Remarkable Group is a really exciting development, allowing an already capable Optimizely Partner to bring scale and additional digital services to their client offering. I am excited to see where we can take this new Partnership."

About Remarkable Group International

The Remarkable Group is an international powerhouse of integrated digital specialist consultancies that offer clients true partnership and integration at a global scale. We are passionate and expert in digital experience and we put our customers first in order to drive value from class-leading connected experiences and relationships. https://remarkable.group/



About Ultimedia

Ultimedia is a dedicated Optimizely (Episerver) partner, combining strategic thinking with technical excellence, to deliver digital solutions for a wide range of companies and organisations with complex, business critical systems. https://www.ultimedia.co.uk/



