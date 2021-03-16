The remarkable rise of Meenaxi Research Inc.

EDISON, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Kaushik Gandhi, the founder of Meenaxi Research Inc. is a pioneer in herbal and allopathic dermatological research. His start-up's unique formulation for atopic dermatitis, has etched an innovative pathway in the medical research industry.

Mr. Kaushik Gandhi, Chief Formulation Scientist, Meenaxi Research Inc.

Mr. Gandhi began his career in Ayurveda Sciences, an art bestowed upon him by his Father and Grandfather. Throughout his career he came across sufferers of varied skin problems. According to him, "A skin disease produces psychological problems that seriously affect patients' lives in ways comparable to a disabling illness."

The market is flooded with topical steroids but the disease reoccurs when the patient stops using them. He has come up with a unique formulation using Herbo-Mineral Technology that will stop the relapse of eczema. Its clinical trial in a renowned medical facility produced a successful 98% result. The aim of perfecting and achieving the 100% mark, motivated him to establish a medical research company dedicated towards development of medicines for atopic dermatitis, dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.

Herbo-Mineral Technology is a nomenclature in modern Ayurvedic formulations. These formulations are prepared by using herbs and minerals. The amalgamation of this technology and modern medicine is found to be the most effective for the toughest of skin diseases. It also has no side effects, which is an addition to its unique properties.

Mr. Gandhi has come across vulnerable kids and adults who could give up anything for one night's peaceful sleep and calm skin. According to him, the worst was watching infants helplessly suffer from dry and cracked skin. This, was the prime motivation behind his formulation. He envisions that this would help the sufferers of skin problems globally.

Complete eradication of skin diseases is not just a lucrative business opportunity but a dream very close his heart. He is toiling in his laboratory not for applauds or awards, but for a sigh of relief on the faces of thousands of parents who have been doing everything in their power to protect their children.

Moving forward, the company wishes to promote operations, investor relations and capital markets. They are proactively in search of investors and partners to collaborate in working towards facilitating these drugs faster and inexpensively. They have opened up their company for investment and expect some flourishing partnerships in the times to come.

Meenaxi Research is a medical research company specializing in Herbo Mineral technology to address skin diseases.

