The Remarkable Technology That Helps People Quit Smoking is Now on Sale

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FLUUX, the phone case that helps JUUL users quit vaping as well as stores their JUUL, charges their JUUL, and charges their phone⁠—all at the same time⁠—is now available for pre-order.

FLUUX was created to solve the problems that many JUUL users face and to reduce the damage created by the vaping epidemic that has swept the nation. Many JUUL users frequently lose their JUUL; their JUUL tends to run out of battery at the most inconvenient times, or, they want to quit smoking and vaping altogether.

FLUUX solves these problems in a way that coincides with everyone's lifestyle by embedding the solutions in a phone case and app. The FLUUX phone case has a built-in location that stores the JUUL; this way, users will never have to think twice about where they placed their JUUL.

The FLUUX can also charge a JUUL and cell phone at the same time, which means a JUUL user will never have to worry about their JUUL running out of battery when they are away from their USB charging dock.

And the FLUUX comes with an innovative, unprecedented phone app that helps users wean off nicotine and quit vaping altogether. The FLUUX app includes a vaping cessation plan that gives users the tools and resources they need to decrease their vape usage and even stop vaping entirely. For instance, the app includes access to weekly meetings with a coach that will give you support and advice, off the cuff check-ins from the coach to make sure you are on the right track, doctor's visits in case you are experiencing withdrawal symptoms, prescribed medications that will help with withdrawal symptoms, and restrictions on pod-reordering to limit your vape-usage.

Beyond that, the FLUUX app gives users insight into their vape usage and vape habits. It tells users how often they are using their JUUL, how much money they have spent on JUUL pods, when they will most likely run out of JUUL pods, and how much charge their vape has left. The app can even automatically order more pods for you when it expects you are running low on JUUL pods!

"We strive to empower our clients with innovative tools to better control their vaping experience," said Chadwick Manning, the co-founder, and CEO of FLUUX, as well as a Forbes 30 under 30 energy list member and GRIST 50 honoree.

The FLUUX has a solution to any problem a JUUL user might face, ranging from them looking to quit vaping, to giving them the tools they need to stop losing their JUUL, and everything in between.

The FLUUX phone-case is available for pre-order on the FLUUX website and will begin shipping in December.

Contact details:

Name: Chadwick Manning

Company: FLUUX

Email: pr@fluux.com

Phone: (408) 393-7702

Website: https://www.fluux.com

