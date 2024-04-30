The RE/MAX Collection® 12th Annual Luxury Forum Will Offer Agents a Chance to Learn, Network, Share Best Tips

The luxury real estate event will take place June 18-19 at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

DENVER, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate*, is gearing up to host its renowned networking and business development experience for luxury real estate agents – The RE/MAX Collection Luxury Forum, set for June 18-19 at The Ritz-Carlton in Lake Tahoe, California.

The RE/MAX Collection is a luxury home marketing program exclusive to RE/MAX associates and their affluent homebuyers and sellers around the world. The 12th annual Luxury Forum is an event that promises to be an unrivaled opportunity for luxury-focused agents interested in amplifying their network, gaining insights from industry leaders, and exploring cutting-edge strategies to elevate their business in the luxury segment.

The conference agenda includes feature presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions, networking opportunities and two optional health and wellness events. Participants can expect to delve into topics such as:

Navigating News & Media – panel discussion featuring Lucy Cohn Blatter , Editorial Director for Mansion Global & Barron's Group; and Kimberly Golladay , RE/MAX Director of External Communications

– panel discussion featuring , Editorial Director for Mansion Global & Barron's Group; and , RE/MAX Director of External Communications Just Your Average Joe: Redefining Luxury Sales & Empowering All Agents to Excel in the High End Market – presented by Joe Fitzpatrick and Marial Leisge of RE/MAX Results in Newport, RI

– presented by and of RE/MAX Results in AI & Video Content Creation Strategies – presented by Kelley Skar of RE/MAX Kelowna in Kelowna, BC

– presented by of RE/MAX in Individual Agents Leading the Way – panel discussion featuring Ricky Cantore of RE/MAX Advantage Realty in Ellicott City, MD ; Elizabeth McQueen of RE/MAX Crest Realty in Vancouver, BC ; and Eva Stadelmaier of RE/MAX Professionals in Littleton, CO

– panel discussion featuring of RE/MAX Advantage Realty in ; of RE/MAX Crest Realty in ; and of RE/MAX Professionals in Real-Life Tactics to Build a Solid Foundation for Client and Agent Referrals – panel discussion featuring Brianna Castillo of RE/MAX DFW Associates in Dallas, TX ; Gabriel Petratis of RE/MAX Fine Properties in Scottsdale, AZ ; and Jesse Schue of RE/MAX Gold in Lake Tahoe, CA

"Now is a prime moment for agents to seize opportunity in the luxury real estate market," said Amber Bonasoro, Executive Director, Luxury at RE/MAX, LLC. "With shifting trends and renewed consumer confidence shaping the landscape, it's an optimal time for them to refine their skills and thrive in this dynamic sector."

Attendees can also participate in the Luxury Live course, presented by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. The session provides a blueprint for luxury marketing and shares ways to win affluent clients, grow a referral business, and market high-end properties.

Registration for The RE/MAX Collection Luxury Forum is now open to RE/MAX affiliates and their guests. RE/MAX affiliates can find more registration information here. Agents outside the RE/MAX network who are interested in attending can contact a local RE/MAX Broker/Owner.

* Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC