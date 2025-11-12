The REMM Group Announces Pre-Leasing of The Glen at Fontana, Offering Detached Single-Family Homes with Private Yards and Resort-Style Amenities

FONTANA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMM Group today announced the start of pre-leasing at The Glen at Fontana, a 92-home build-to-rent (BTR) community redefining rental living in the Inland Empire.

The community, designed by Ridge Crest Real Estate, provides the true privacy and neighborhood feel of a single-family home while offering the amenity-rich, maintenance-free lifestyle of a professionally managed apartment community. The Glen is among the region's first large-scale detached BTR neighborhoods.

The Glen at Fontana is the first Build-to-Rent (BTR) community in the Inland Empire to offer residents the privacy of single-family detached homes with private yards—combined with the amenity-rich, maintenance-free lifestyle of a professionally managed apartment community. The REMM Group has begun pre-leasing for this 92-home BTR community in Fontana, California.

Unlike smaller or townhome-style BTR projects, The Glen at Fontana features fully detached residences with private yards and no shared walls. Homes are available in pet-friendly one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom layouts, with select residences offering direct-access two-car garages and driveways.

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, said, "Matthew Livingston, founder of RC Homes and Ridge Crest Real Estate, has brought his team's long history of delivering well-built, thoughtfully planned neighborhoods across Southern California to every aspect of this development. This makes The Glen at Fontana something extraordinary in today's rental market — a neighborhood where residents can enjoy the best of both worlds: the privacy and space of a detached home, combined with the community amenities and worry-free living of a luxury apartment. We are thrilled to be managing this remarkable community."

Matthew Livingston, President of Ridge Crest Real Estate, added, "Our extensive experience allows us to bring forward projects like The Glen at Fontana — ensuring residents enjoy the same quality and comfort found in RC Homes for-sale homes, with the added benefit of an amenitized community, professional management, and a maintenance-free lifestyle."

Modern Living Features:

Smart locks and keyless entry

High-speed internet included

Solar power credits toward electricity bills

Spacious open layouts with contemporary finishes

Community Amenities:

Resort-style swimming pool

Fitness center

Courtyard and picnic/BBQ areas

Covered and off-street parking

On-site management and maintenance for convenience and peace of mind

Residents can move in today and start enjoying their new home. A limited number of homes and floor plans are available, and leasing will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Prospective residents are encouraged to schedule a tour and apply early.

For more information, visit https://www.glenatfontana.com/

About Ridge Crest Real Estate, LLC

Ridge Crest Real Estate is a California-based homebuilder focused on delivering innovative rental communities that combine quality design, modern convenience, and long-term value. With communities such as Aspan Square in Azusa and The Glen in Fontana, Ridge Crest creates homes that blend the comfort of single-family living with the flexibility of maintenance-free rentals. Each community features thoughtfully designed residences with private outdoor spaces and access to shared amenities that support today's evolving lifestyles.

For more information, visit https://ridgecrestre.com

About The REMM Group

The REMM Group is an IREM Accredited and award-winning Real Estate Management Organization (AMO) headquartered in Santa Ana, California. The company manages multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties throughout Southern California.

For more information, visit https://www.remmgroup.com/

Media Contact:

Windell Mollenido

VP, Marketing and Technology

The REMM Group

Phone: (714) 974-1010

SOURCE The REMM Group