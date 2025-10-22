The Renatural Launches World's First Hyper-Realistic Signature Wig Collection With Patented Robotics System

The future of wigs is here. The Renatural raised $4.2M in a Seed round led by Watchfire Ventures, with participation from Mark Cuban and Ingeborg Investments.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the wig industry will undergo a complete transformation with the launch of the world's first premium hyper-realistic wig: The Signature Wig Collection from The Renatural. With no lace, and no need for glue or tape, The Renatural Signature Wig creates the look of skin and scalp skin for a completely undetectable, seamless finish, and no line of demarcation.

In 2020, Aasiyah Abdulsalam made history by inventing The Wig Fix, the first patented wig-related product in over 60 years. Designed to revolutionize wig-wearing, The Wig Fix allows users to secure their wigs without glue, combs, clips, or tape, all while promoting natural hair growth underneath. Following the success of The Wig Fix, Abdulsalam grew the company to nearly $3 million in revenue within its first three years, selling over 80,000 units globally. Most recently, The Renatural closed a $4.2M Seed round led by Watchfire Ventures, with participation from Mark Cuban and Ingeborg Investments, to scale production and launch The Signature Wig Collection. Additional brand investors include Topicals Co-Founder Olamide Olowe and Black Ambition by Pharrell Williams and Felecia Hatcher. The Renatural has also been granted the Glossier Alumni Award and received funding from Harvard Business School and Yale University.

"The Renatural is setting a new gold standard for the wig industry – not just with breakthrough technology, but with an unwavering commitment to beauty, innovation, and inclusivity. What Aasiyah has created with the Signature Collection is nothing short of transformational: a product that feels deeply personal, yet universally groundbreaking. I'm proud to support a founder and brand that are reshaping how we define luxury in hair, and in doing so, opening up new possibilities for self-expression and confidence," said Olamide Olowe, Co-Founder of Topicals.

The Renatural has created a proprietary machine about the size of a washing machine to create full scalp replica wigs in only 45 minutes; eight weeks is the general stretch for competitors. The Renatural uses a proprietary blend of materials that is three times thinner than any lace. Each piece's hairline naturally melts into the skin, using your natural body temperature, creating an undetectable finish, while each base provides a hyper-realistic scalp presentation. Each hair is individually injected to mimic the natural interaction of skin and hair, allowing the wearer to part the hair anywhere without concern for the cap's appearance.

"At The Renatural, wigs are not accessories – they are crafted as extensions of self. With uncompromising attention to detail, we use the finest materials and advanced technologies to create pieces that move, feel, and endure like natural hair. For our customer, luxury is discreet; hair should never stand apart, but blend seamlessly into a polished whole, much like tailoring or fine jewelry. A Renatural wig is designed to be invisible and unforgettable, the quiet completion of a beautifully understated look," said Aasiyah Abdulsalam, Founder of The Renatural.

The Renatural Wigs are offered in a select assortment of lengths between 12 and 26 inches, depending on hair texture and color; pricing ranges from $950 - $1,950.

The Signature Collection Includes:

Gentle Wave: A soft, fluid texture that falls into a natural whisper of movement. Gentle Wave embodies effortless elegance – relaxed enough for every day, yet the perfect foundation for a polished, high-shine blowout. Available in dimensional Rooted Blonde, Natural Black, and Chestnut.

A soft, fluid texture that falls into a natural whisper of movement. Gentle Wave embodies effortless elegance – relaxed enough for every day, yet the perfect foundation for a polished, high-shine blowout. Available in dimensional Rooted Blonde, Natural Black, and Chestnut. Deep Curl: Lustrous, defined curls with luxurious volume and spring. Deep Curl celebrates the richness of natural texture, offering a hydrated, sculpted look that feels indulgent and full of life. Available in Natural Black.

Lustrous, defined curls with luxurious volume and spring. Deep Curl celebrates the richness of natural texture, offering a hydrated, sculpted look that feels indulgent and full of life. Available in Natural Black. Kinky Straight: An airy, dimensional blowout that balances sleek refinement with natural body. Kinky Straight delivers subtle movement and softness, evoking the ease of freshly styled hair with a weightless finish. Available in Natural Black.

The Signature Wig Collection is now available for purchase at www.therenatural.com. For more information about the collection and to stay updated on brand news, follow @therenatural on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Renatural: The Renatural is redefining the future of wigs through robotics, innovation, and uncompromising attention to detail. With a proprietary supply chain and patented robotic manufacturing system, the brand delivers category-leading designs that are as consistent as they are luxurious. This fusion of technology and craftsmanship ensures scalability without compromise, flawless repeatability in quality, and a customer experience that feels as seamless and elevated as the wigs themselves.

About The Founder, Aasiyah Abdulsalam: Born in London and raised in rural Ireland, Aasiyah Abdulsalam learned early how to transform necessity into creativity, teaching herself to care for and style her hair in places where expertise was scarce. At twelve, she was diagnosed with scalp psoriasis, and the resulting hair loss drew her into the world of wigs — revealing both their potential for beauty and their many shortcomings.

That personal fascination evolved into a lifelong pursuit. While studying, she devoted her dissertation to the wig industry, and later immersed herself in six months of hands-on research inside a Korean wig factory. There she saw firsthand how something so intimate was often produced without artistry or empathy.

Today, as the Founder of The Renatural, Abdulsalam is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and a holder of multiple patents in beauty innovation. She brings together years of research, lived experience, and uncompromising standards to reimagine wigs as luxury objects — designed with precision, crafted from the finest materials, and created with an obsessive commitment to the customer experience.

